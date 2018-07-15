Former Blackhawks goaltender Ray Emery dies at 35

Former Blackhawks goaltender Ray Emery drowned Sunday morning while swimming with friends in Hamilton, Ontario, police confirmed. Emery was 35.

Condolences poured in from around the hockey community as the news spread.

“I am f—ing crushed,” former Hawks teammate Daniel Carcillo tweeted. “You will be missed deeply Ray. I love you man.”

“Lost my golfing buddy and best friend today,” Dave Bolland tweeted. “Uncle Ray Ray touched a lot of hearts and people. Love and miss ya.”

Emery spent two seasons with the Hawks, serving as Corey Crawford’s backup in 2011-12 and 2013. During that lockout-shortened 2013 season, Emery went 17-1-0 with a 1.94 goals-against average, earning Vezina Trophy votes — a rarity for a backup goaltender. His most memorable Hawks performance was a virtuoso victory in Calgary on Feb. 2, 2013, when he made 45 saves and stopped all three Flames shootout attempts in a virtuoso performance that singlehandedly continued the Hawks’ eventual 21-0-3 streak to start the season.

Emery was diagnosed with avascular necrosis in 2010, and dealt with hip injuries throughout this career. He was twice a nominee for the Masterton Trophy, awarded for perseverance and dedication to the sport.

“Young goalies everywhere could learn a lot from him about toughness,” said Elmhurst native and goaltender Garret Sparks, a teammate of Emery’s with the AHL’s Toronto Marlies in 2015-16, Emery’s last pro season. “You have to imagine the road to the NHL wasn’t paved very smoothly for him, but he always found a way to make his play speak for him. I’m sure he dealt with his fair share of detractors [and] ultimately he came out on top by being a true competitor. He had hip issues that would’ve ended anyone else’s career 5 times over and there he was, our third goalie with the Marlies in 16-17, three years removed from going [17-1] and winning a Cup with the Hawks, on the ice early every day and off late, happy to be playing the game and shaping the next generation of professional hockey players. He was incredible on an off the ice and will be terribly missed in the hockey community by anyone who had the opportunity to play with and get to know Razor.”

Emery last played in the NHL with the Philadelphia Flyers during the 2014-15 season. In nine full NHL seasons, he went 145-86-28, leading the Ottawa Senators to the Stanley Cup Final in 2006-07.