Former Bull Doug McDermott has Jimmy Butler’s back in this ongoing NBA drama

Talk about Jimmy Butler around Bulls camp these days is almost persona non grata.

Former teammates of his have either moved on, have their own concerns to worry about, or just no longer care what’s going on with the best two-way player to wear a Bulls jersey since Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan were hanging championship banners.

Not all of his former teammates, however.

While Butler has been painted as the bad guy in some corners for the way he’s hijacked the Minnesota Timberwolves the last three weeks, there are players that have backed his play of demanding to be traded.

All-Star Paul George came out publicly and said what Butler has been doing is “valid,’’ while former Bulls teammate Doug McDermott again defended Butler’s leadership style, especially as far as young players were concerned.

McDermott, now with the Pacers, played with Butler for two-plus seasons, and told the Sun-Times this week that it’s about toughness because “he mentally challenges you.’’

“His leadership is a different style,’’ McDermott said. “It’s for some people and not for others. I always liked Jimmy, the way he led by example. That was a guy that took me under his wing. So you’ll never hear me say a bad thing about Jimmy. He pushes people, but pushes you the right way.’’

McDermott found that out in his first offseason, joining Butler in San Diego for an almost boot camp-like two-week workout. No cable TV, no Wi-Fi, and 5 a.m. wake-up calls for the first of multiple workouts throughout the day.

“Camp Jimmy’’ wasn’t for everyone.

“I know some guys just didn’t respond to that type of leadership,’’ McDermott said. “People have to understand that it’s that path that got him to where he is – how hard he works. He can definitely rub you the wrong way if you’re not willing to put the work in, so a lot of what is going on [in Minnesota] is not surprising to me.’’

And it didn’t push some of the younger current Bulls in the right direction, either.

Players like Bobby Portis and Denzel Valentine didn’t exactly embrace the Butler method of leadership back in the 2016-17 campaign, and that led to a team meeting midway through that season to try and get on the same page.

Although it was Dwyane Wade that ripped the effort and work ethic of the younger Bulls at that time, Butler was grouped into that tirade even though he never ventured down that path.

Butler was eventually traded in the 2017 offseason, jumpstarting the Bulls rebuild with the likes of Kris Dunn, Zach LaVine and the draft rights to Lauri Markkanen coming back in return, and while Butler carried his new team to the postseason in 2018, he did so realizing that while young players like Andrew Wiggins and Karl-Anthony Towns were talented, they were basically soft.

Back in early July, the Sun-Times first reported Butler’s discontent with those two, and now it’s manifested into the best-running drama the NBA has going these days.

“Jimmy was the type of guy that would be texting me late at night telling me stuff he saw on film, so that kind of stuff makes him a great teammate,’’ McDermott said. “He wants everyone to succeed, wants the team to succeed. There aren’t a lot of people, though, that are willing to get up at 4 a.m. and workout. There aren’t a lot of people that are willing to come back to the facility after a game and workout.

“He does things over the top, sets a high bar. If you’re not willing to be on his side during those times, or at least trying to reach that bar, he’s probably not going to like you very much.’’