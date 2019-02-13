Former Bull Joakim Noah reflects on his career, as Bulls down the Grizzlies

Joakim Noah was very candid about what the last few years have been like for him.

Not good was the best way to sum it up.

There were injuries, surgeries, a 20-game suspension for testing positive for PEDs, an ugly breakup with the New York Knicks, and then admittedly some serious thoughts about retirement.

There was the one-time beloved Bull on Wednesday night, however, wearing a Memphis jersey in the Grizzlies 122-110 loss, but still doing what he loves to do, and more importantly doing it on his own terms.

“The main reason is I just didn’t want to leave the game like that,’’ Noah said of his comeback this season. “I feel like I worked too hard my whole life to end it like that and I wanted to – I hadn’t had peace on the court in years and I wasn’t enjoying playing basketball anymore and I’ve always been somebody who loved basketball, loved to compete, loved to be in the locker room with my teammates.

“So I wanted to find that again and I worked my ass off to be in this position.’’

He didn’t end his return to the United Center on the best note, not only watching his Memphis team drop to 23-36 on the season thanks to a career-high 37 points from newly-acquired Otto Porter Jr., but Noah didn’t have the best night, either.

He was in foul trouble early, finishing the game with eight points and three rebounds.

Not the best memory for Noah to leave town with, but the veteran made it very clear that his Bulls experience was filled with memories, with his former teammates at the top.

“We all have our different journeys,’’ Noah said. “Those guys are my brothers for life. I think that there’s even championship teams that don’t even have that kind of bond. It was a special bond. I’m just happy to see my old teammates doing well. To me, that’s almost as important as winning a championship.’’

Meanwhile, the current Bulls roster had bigger concerns than getting nostalgic. The win did improve the record to 14-44 heading into the All-Star Break, but more importantly ended an 11-game home losing streak, which had set a franchise record.

“I mean I was wanting to be very aggressive early,’’ Porter said of the win. “Get to my spots, taking my time, and just continue to be aggressive throughout the game.’’

Dunn and done

Point guard Kris Dunn missed the finale before the All-Star Break, after he took a hard fall in the Monday loss to Milwaukee and bruised his back. Boylen didn’t expect it to carry on after the break, however, with Dunn expected back next week.

As far as the Wendell Carter Jr. left thumb injury, Boylen said the rookie is expected to have the pin removed shortly, but even the thumb is re-evaluated, it was expected to be “a full-season injury.’’