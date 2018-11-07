Nikola Mirotic had the last laugh, but Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg the last word

NEW ORLEANS – Nikola Mirotic is seldom shy about his feelings. Or his guarantees, for that matter.

The starting Pelicans forward wanted to not only beat his former Bulls teammates, but felt like he’d “put up 30’’ in doing so.

Mirotic would have to settle for one of the two.

Facing the Bulls for the first time since they traded him on Jan. 21 for a first-round pick that ended up being Chandler Hutchison, Mirotic was in obvious trying-to-do-too-much mode, finishing the game with just nine points on 4-for-14 shooting (1-for-8 from three), but still managing to pull down 15 rebounds.

It was former Perspectives Charter School standout Anthony Davis that the Bulls (3-9) had no answer for, watching him finish with a game-high 32 points, 15 rebounds, seven assists and four blocks in the 107-98 New Orleans win.

What stood out in the game besides Davis, however, was Fred Hoiberg as animated as he’s been in his four-year tenure as coach.

First, he had a heated discussion with Jabari Parker during a timeout in the second quarter, and then he picked up a technical in the second half by uttering the magic words to referee Kevin Cutler.

It was getting after Parker that drew the post-game questions, especially with the way Parker jogged down the floor defensively on two possessions before Hoiberg had words with him.

“I didn’t think we had the physicality and the grit in that first quarter, and they ended up scoring 58 in that first half,’’ Hoiberg said of the confrontation. “It was a little bit of everything, but it wasn’t just Jabari. That particular moment was about an execution thing coming out of the timeout.’’

As far as Mirotic was concerned, actually playing the Bulls was another step in him getting over how things ended with the team that brought him over from the Spanish League prior to the 2014-15 season.

Yes, the punch he suffered from Bobby Portis last training camp threw some serious salt in the suddenly wounded relationship he had with the organization, and by the time he was healthy and returned to the lineup his mind was all but made up that he wanted to be elsewhere.

According to Mirotic, however, he has moved past that negativity.

“First it’s my personality, and it was time for me to move on, to put all that focus, maybe a little anger too, but in a good way, to be successful, to be your best,’’ Mirotic said of his new mindset since leaving the Bulls. “The biggest thing was to be consistent, you know. I always talked about that. It was my biggest struggle when I was with the Bulls, but I feel like I found a way to be consistent. I know it’s still early, but I love being here, the guys are great, they know how to use me, how to play me, which is really important.’’

Mirotic also took note of the comments to come from the Bulls on Tuesday, specifically Robin Lopez and Hoiberg.

While many in the organization were done with the Mirotic experience by the time he was traded to the Pelicans, Lopez and Hoiberg always spoke well about him. That didn’t go unnoticed.

“Robin was one of my favorite teammates,’’ Mirotic said. “And that felt good coming from a guy that I respected him a lot as a teammate, and especially as a guy, as a friend.

“And also from Fred, you know. I’m always going to try and stick with the good moments I had with Fred, and there were much more good moments than bad moments, which is normal.’’