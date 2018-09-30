Former Bull Nikola Mirotic makes his return to Chicago and pulls no punches

It was a question that made Nikola Mirotic smile and then promptly interrupt with a “thank you for saying that.’’

The stretch-four didn’t even necessarily have to answer from that point on when asked if he felt underappreciated in his time with the Bulls.

After all, his initial reaction said it all.

Still, he felt the need to explain himself a bit more before Sunday’s preseason opener against the Bulls, especially with it being the first time on the United Center floor since his former team traded him to New Orleans last February.

“It means a lot to hear that word,’’ Mirotic said on Sunday of the “unappreciated’’ label. “But I can’t think that way.

“I’m blessed the Bulls gave me the opportunity to be here. I’m not saying they used me the best way they could to improve my game, but just having the opportunity was great and I’m just thankful. I had a great end of the season in New Orleans, we went to the semifinals, and that’s all I wanted. To play in the playoffs and have a chance to improve my game. That’s all I want to keep doing.’’

That’s why dwelling on how things ended with the Bulls remains off the priority list.

Not that Mirotic won’t talk about it, especially with how public it became, but it’s not a chapter in the book he goes back and rereads.

The quick refresher was Mirotic ticked off some in the Bulls organization last summer when he decided to bulk up by adding 20 pounds of muscle on his own, rather than working with many of his teammates, and when he came into camp and was named the starter, not everyone was thrilled.

Portis and Mirotic had a history of several run-ins over the years, frequently facing off against each in practice, including several shoves. No one, however, saw Oct. 17 coming, when Mirotic allegedly stepped toward Portis in an aggressive manner during practice that day, and Portis punched him in the face.

The damage was significant, with Mirotic breaking his jaw and sidelined for almost two months with concussion-like symptoms.

Mirotic eventually came back, leading the Bulls to six-straight wins, as well as 10 wins over a 12-game span. Mirotic was the leading scorer in five of those contests, and even co-existed on the court with Portis at a high level, despite the two not speaking off the court.

But he wanted out immediately after the punch was thrown, and that wish was finally granted when he was traded to New Orleans on Feb. 1 for a first-round pick that the Bulls eventually cashed in when they drafted Chandler Hutchison.

Mirotic has excelled with the Pelicans, and maybe that’s why he’s not really looking back.

“It’s about moving forward,’’ Mirotic said.

While tendinitis in his Achilles sidelined him Sunday, he did make one point very clear. While he somewhat forgives Portis for what happened, he would never forget.

“Sometimes you don’t have to talk,’’ Mirotic said. “Sometimes that silence, just being professional and shaking hands … when we were playing together we were actually playing great, and sometimes that’s enough.

“We were respecting each other, we knew what was going on and that it wasn’t going to change, so there’s no reason now to talk about it anymore.’’