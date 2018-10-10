Bulls confirm that former assistant coach Tex Winter dies at the age of 96

Former Bulls coach Fred “Tex’’ Winter, who was considered the architect of the famed triangle offense, died Wednesday, the organization confirmed.

Winter, 96, was elected into the Basketball Hall of Fame back in 2011, and did so with a trophy case full of hardware, winning nine NBA championships during his tenure with the Bulls and then the Lakers.

“Tex Winter was a basketball legend and perhaps the finest fundamental teacher in the history of our game,’’ Bulls VP of basketball operations John Paxson said. “He was an innovator who had high standards for how basketball should be played and approached every day. Those of us who were lucky enough to play for him will always respect his devotion to the game of basketball. His contributions to the Bulls organization will always be remembered.’’

Hired by the Houston Rockets as their head coach back in 1971, Winter was in and out of the league for the next 20-plus years, with coaching stints at Northwestern and Long Beach State.

He was all set to retire prior to the 1985 season, but then-Bulls general manager Jerry Krause talked him into joining the coaching staff as an assistant, and bringing along his triangle offense.

In what was a perfect storm of great timing, the Bulls had an up-and-coming Michael Jordan as the face of the franchise, and then brought head coach Phil Jackson into the mix.

It didn’t take Jackson long to become a disciple of Winter’s offense, and with good reason.

The Bulls dynasty began in the 1991 season and came to an end after the 1998 season with six championships.

When Jackson left for Los Angeles, Winter left with him, as the two men won three more titles together.

Winter’s health problems began in 2009, when he suffered a stroke while attending a Kansas State basketball reunion.

Besides being a member of the Basketball Hall of Fame, he was also elected to the College Basketball Hall of Fame in 2010.