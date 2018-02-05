Former Bulls forward Nikola Mirotic: ‘It was time for me to kind of move on’

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Nikola Mirotic played his second game with his new Pelicans teammates on Monday, but before that the stretch-four talked about the deal that sent him to New Orleans, and ended his stay with the Bulls.

“I felt it was time for me to kind of move on and have a new spot for me,’’ Mirotic told reporters before the game with Utah. “But I had a great time there. I learned a lot. And they did treat me well too. I had a few issues, but it’s life. Things happen. All focus is on my future, which is here.’’

Mirotic was traded on Thursday, with the Bulls sending him to the Pelicans after the club agreed to pick up his $12.5 million option for next season.

There was a trade in place with New Orleans two days earlier, but Mirotic exercised his no-trade clause when the option wasn’t being picked up.

“It is easier,’’ Mirotic said of the security he will now have for the 2018-19 season. “It’s more calm for my family too. They’re really looking forward to coming here and set up everything. The weather is way better than Chicago, which is good. When you know that you have another year here, there’s no rush. Just play simple. Work hard. And everything will be in place.’’

The Bulls landed a package of three players in the deal, but all that mattered to VP of basketball John Paxson was they also obtained a protected first-round pick from New Orleans.

A win-win for both sides, especially Mirotic who was finally able to leave an uncomfortable situation, which included a punch from teammate Bobby Portis that put him in the hospital back in October.

The deal also allowed Mirotic to get reunited with Rajon Rondo, who he played with last season with the Bulls.

“It’s a big help for me, especially being traded to a new organization and having somebody like Rondo,’’ Mirotic said.

The Cam Payne trail

Point guard Cameron Payne, who was acquired at the trade deadline last year from Oklahoma City, will start practicing with the G-League Windy City Bulls this week, as he returns from September right foot surgery.

He does so with a “chip on his shoulder,’’ according to coach Fred Hoiberg.

After general manager labeled Payne the Bulls “point guard of the future’’ last season, and he was more flop than future, Payne is hoping to get back and show that he does belong at the NBA level.

“I know he’s going to go out and play with a chip on his shoulder,’’ Hoiberg said. “There’s no doubt about that.

“At the same time he’s got a long ways to go. … This little stretch he’s got going right now with Windy City is very important for him to get in shape, get his timing back, work on the things he need to do for us as a play-maker, and a guy that can get us organized on both ends of the floor.”