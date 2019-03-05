Former Bulls guard Khalid El-Amin jailed over child support

Khalid El-Amin played one season with the Bulls after being drafted in 2000. | Tom Cruze/Sun-Times

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Former UConn basketball star Khalid El-Amin has been released from custody after paying $10,000 of the nearly $126,000 in delinquent child support he owes a Connecticut woman.

The Hartford Courant reports that El-Amin was detained Sunday for failure to pay child support and released Monday. A judge in Hartford ordered him to pay $780 per month.

The Hartford-area woman gave birth to their daughter 18 years ago. El-Amin told the judge he intends to pay what he owes.

El-Amin has said he has seven children ages 9 to 20.

The 39-year-old former point guard led UConn to its first national championship in 1999, a 77-74 victory over Duke.

The Bulls drafted him with their second-round pick in the 2000 NBA Draft, and he appeared in 50 games with the team before departing in 2001. After leaving the NBA, he had an extended career overseas that ended in 2017.

El-Amin lives in the Minneapolis area and traveled to Connecticut for a 20th anniversary celebration of the 1999 title last week.

The Chicago Sun-Times added information about El-Amin’s professional career.