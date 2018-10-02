Former Cub LeMahieu wants to finish off former team

Rockies second baseman DJ LeMahieu emerged from the visitors clubhouse at Wrigley Field, taking in the fresh air.

Inside, the smell of stale champagne and beer was lingering, about 24 hours after the Milwaukee Brewers popped corks to celebrate their victory over the Cubs in the NL Central tiebreaker.

“Yeah, you can smell it in there,” LeMahieu said.

The goal for this former Cub was doing whatever it would take to make that clubhouse another party house later Tuesday night after the Rockies’ Wild Card, loser-go-home tussle with the Cubs. He had a big hand in giving the Rockies a 1-0 lead in the first inning against Jon Lester when he doubled Charlie Blackmon to third on a liner that skidded into and stuck in the ivy on the left field wall. Blackmon had to go back to third on the ground-rule double but scored on Nolan Arenado’s sacrifice fly, a run that held up into the later stages of the game with Lester and Kyle Freeland dominating early.

DJ LeMahieu of the Colorado Rockies hits a double in the first inning against the Chicago Cubs during the National League Wild Card Game at Wrigley Field on October 2, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

“When the game starts, he plays the game to win,’’ Rockies manager Bud Black said, “and how his skill set helps us do that, whatever that might be, whether that’s defensively, whether it’s with the bat, moving a runner, getting a bunt down, hit and run, knocking in a big run, hitting a homer, whatever it might be. He’s about a W.”

Sounds like a guy the Cubs could use. Le Mahieu is set to be a free agent at the end of the season, and the Cubs could do a lot worse filling a potential need in the middle of the infield than with a two-time Gold Glove, two-time All-Star second baseman who won a battle title in 2016 when he hit .348/.416/.495.

With shortstop Addison Russell’s future in doubt, the Cubs might have to address shortstop or second base for next season and beyond, and while they will have other alternatives, who knows? Stranger things have happened.

“Yeah,’’ LeMahieu said, with one and only one thing on his mind. “No, I’m not thinking about that right now. Just focused on finishing out strong here.’’

Viewed as a good one who got away after Theo Epstein traded him in December, 2011, two months after taking over to run the Cubs – third baseman Ian Stewart came in return for LeMahieu and Tyler Colvin — LeMahieu is a .299/.352./462 hitter in 36 career games against the team that drafted him in the second round in 2009. It was a deal that never really sat well with him, but he wasn’t going there Tuesday, not before a game of this magnitude.

“No, no,’’ he said. “We’ve worked really hard to be here. Excited to go out and get a win.

“Halfway through the year, we weren’t supposed to be here. The way we played the second half, we’re excited to be here, for sure.’’

As nice as his career blossomed with the Rockies, LeMahieu, 30, passed 1,000 hits in this his seventh season in Colorado, the achievement kind of quietly went unnoticed. Only 15 of those hits came with the Cubs in 2009, his first major league season in which he batted .250/.262/.283 in 62 plate appearances over 37 games.

“I don’t know, it’s a cool milestone,’’ LeMahieu said. “I think I’m far from over. Hopefully there are a lot more to come.’’

But perhaps elsewhere. Black wouldn’t seem to mind seeing more hits come under his watch, though.

“With DJ, you have a steady, dependable player who goes to the post and gives you an effort to win a game,’’ Black said. “That’s the thing that stands out for me most about DJ is the ultimate outcome for him as it relates to his performance is helping us win.’’