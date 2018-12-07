Former Cubs infielder Luis Valbuena dies in car accident in Venezuela

Former Chicago Cubs player Luis Valbuena and former major leaguer José Castillo were killed in a car accident Friday morning in Venezuela, according to a Venezuelan Winter League team they played for.

The Cardenales de Lara team posted about the deaths at 12:38 a.m., describing the traffic accident as “a horrible tragedy.”

Estamos viviendo una horrible tragedia en Cardenales de Lara. Perdimos a nuestros jugadores Luis Valbuena y José Castillo en un accidente de tránsito. pic.twitter.com/HPf3LRuxp1 — Cardenales de Lara (@CardenalesDice) December 7, 2018

Valbuena, 33, was a Cubs infielder from 2012 to 2014. He was traded to the Astros ahead of the 2015 season and rotated through other teams before his release from the Angels this August.

“We are saddened by the passing of former Cub Luis Valbuena,” the Cubs tweeted Friday morning. “The #Cubs organization sends its condolences to his family and friends.”

Castillo, 37, most recently played with the Astros in 2008.