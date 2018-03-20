Former Cubs OF Milton Bradley charged with battery: report

Milton Bradley was charged with battery, according to a report. | Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

Former Cubs outfielder Milton Bradley has been charged with battery after allegedly assaulting his wife, according to a report.

TMZ Sports reported Tuesday that the misdemeanor charge against Bradley stems from a January incident in which cops were called to Bradley’s home in Los Angeles. His wife told officials Bradley, who reportedly left before cops arrived, had beaten her up during an argument, according to TMZ Sports.

Bradley could face to one year in prison and a fine if convicted, according to TMZ Sports.

This isn’t the first time Bradley has been involved in a domestic violence incident. He was convicted of abusing and beating his wife in 2013. He was released after serving 15 months, according to TMZ Sports.

Bradley played 12 years in the major league with eight different teams. He played with the Cubs in 2009 after his only career All-Star season with the Rangers.

Bradley is due in court mid-April.