Former Cubs pitcher Kerry Wood sells Lake Geneva home

Going, going, gone.

Former Cubs right-hand pitcher Kerry Wood and his wife, Sarah, sold their Lake Geneva mansion in September for $4.75 million, according to Crain’s Business. The Woods originally put their lakefront property on the market in July with an asking price just under $5 million.

The five bedroom, eight bathroom house is situated on a hill that gives its homeowners panoramic views of Lake Geneva. It has a pier with a jet ski and two boat lifts and a place to put kayaks and paddle boards, but the boats are not included in the sale. Wood’s home also has three other outdoor seating areas, which include a fire place, two grills and a hammock.

The 9,000 square foot home is perfect for making memories at the lake, according to Martha Cucco, one of Wood’s two listing agents. Jena Radney is the second agent. It has a kids’ bunkroom that sleeps six and a theatre room with a drop-down screen and automated blinds.

The house, in Fontana, Wisconsin, also features a walk-in wine cellar that holds more than 700 bottles and a top-of-the-line exercise room. It also has heated floors throughout the house.

The place, which was built in 2006, is a “smart home,” meaning the house temperatures and amenities can be controlled on an iPad.

“I’ve been a real estate agent for a long time and this is one of the best designed homes I’ve been in,” Cucco told the Sun-Times in a phone interview in July. “It really takes advantage of the views surrounding the home.”

Wood is a two-time All-Star, who played for the Cubs from 1998 through 2008. He also had a short stint with the Cleveland Indians and New York Yankees before he returned to the Cubs in 2010 and retired in 2012. In his 14 seasons in the Major Leagues, Woods has a career 3.67 ERA.

