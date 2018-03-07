Former Cubs prospect Ricky Nolasco reaches minor-league deal with Royals

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 10: Ricky Nolasco #47 of the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim pitches against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Wrigley Field on August 10, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jon Durr/Getty Images)

Ricky Nolasco was once that rare Cubs prospect who was a pitcher — a fourth-round pick in the 2001 draft — who was the key trading chip in the 2005 winter meetings trade with the Marlins for Juan Pierre.

Nolasco never lived up to his hype, though the right-hander showed promise when he went 15-8 with a 3.52 ERA for the Marlins in 2008.

He’s still hanging onto the dream at 35, reaching agreement Wednesday on a minor-league deal with the Royals, according to multiple reports. FanRag Sports reports it’s for $1.5 million.

nolasco gets $1.5M on minors deal with kc. plus 250 incentives. has an out 3/24. mlb spring invite. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) March 7, 2018

Nolasco went 6-15 with a 4.92 ERA in 33 starts for the Angels last season, the final year of a four-year, $49 million contract.

The Royals have a need for pitching help after putting right-hander Jesse Hahn on the 60-day disabled list because of a sprained ulnar collateral ligament.

Nolasco has a career 114-118 record with a 4.56 ERA.