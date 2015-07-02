Our Pledge To You

06/24/2016, 10:25am

Former NBA coach loves Chicago style pizza

By Blair Sheade
Former New York Knicks head coach Mike Woodson grew up in the Midwest not too far from Chicago, so the current Los Angeles Clippers assistant coach knows both Chicago and New York style pizza pretty well.

When asked on Twitter, Woodson said he prefers Chicago style pizza over New york style.

The deep dish wins again.

But the Twitter world didn’t agree with Woodson:

