Former NBA coach loves Chicago style pizza
Subscribe for unlimited digital access.
Try one month for $1!
Subscribe for unlimited digital access. Try one month for $1!
Former New York Knicks head coach Mike Woodson grew up in the Midwest not too far from Chicago, so the current Los Angeles Clippers assistant coach knows both Chicago and New York style pizza pretty well.
When asked on Twitter, Woodson said he prefers Chicago style pizza over New york style.
Chicago https://t.co/dalQB2Ymop
— Mike Woodson (@MikeWoodsonNBA) June 30, 2015
The deep dish wins again.
But the Twitter world didn’t agree with Woodson:
@MikeWoodsonNBA lol you just salty
— Jon Dooling (@JDOOLING31) June 30, 2015
@MikeWoodsonNBA @mynewhate come on coach
— Tyler Oswald (@Tyler01808) June 30, 2015
@MikeWoodsonNBA @mynewhate Get out
— Ryan Gillman (@ryangillman) June 30, 2015