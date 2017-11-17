Ex-NU standout golfer Luke Donald hospitalized before PGA Tour event

Former Northwestern standout golfer Luke Donald was hospitalized Friday after he experienced severe chest pains. | Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Former World No. 1 golfer Luke Donald was hospitalized Friday and said he won’t return to action until next year.

Donald, 39, was set to compete in this week’s PGA Tour event — the RSM Classic in Sea Island, Georgia. That was until he was taken to South East Georgia Brunswick hospital with chest pains.

Donald, who is ranked 123 in the world, shared a photo of him in a hospital gown on Instagram and explained his condition.

“Chest pain last night and this morning and it kept getting worse,” Donald wrote. “After seven hours of tests all looks good with my heart thankfully.”

Donald disclosed that he will be done for the rest of this year, but plans to compete in 2018.

“Time to put my feet up for a few weeks, recharge, regroup and get ready for a big 2018,” Donald wrote.

The former Northwestern golf standout hasn’t won on the PGA Tour since 2012.

As a Wildcat, Donald won the NCAA Championship title, shooting 284, which broke Tiger Woods’ 1996 championship record by a stroke. He was also a four-time All-American, three-time Big Ten Player of the Year, two-time Big Ten Champion and 13-time tournament medalist at the collegiate level.

