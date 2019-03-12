Former Steelers RB Le’Veon Bell to sign with Jets: report

Former Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell will sign a four-year, $52.4 million deal with the Jets, including $35 million guaranteed, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Not long after Schefter’s report on Twitter, Bell followed with confirmation:

I’m back in the green baby, let’s get it — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) March 13, 2019

Bell, 27, sat out the entire 2018 season with the franchise tag after he and the Steelers couldn’t agree on a contract last summer. He became a free agent when the Steelers didn’t give him the franchise or transition tag this year.

Bell has averaged 128.9 total yards per game from 2013 to ’17, the highest for a running back over the first five seasons of a career since the NFL-AFL merger in 1970. During that span, he rushed for 5,336 yards and 35 touchdowns while catching 312 passes for 2,660 yards and another seven scores.