Former White Sox pitcher Daniel Webb dies in ATV accident

Daniel Webb pitches against the Detroit Tigers on September 23, 2015 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

Former White Sox pitcher Daniel Webb died in an ATV accident overnight.

Details surrounding the accident were not not immediately available. Humphreys County (Tenn.) Sheriff Chris Davis said it was a “tragic accident, and we should rally around the family.”

Webb, who was born in Paducah, Ky., was 28.

A hard-throwing right-handed reliever who pitched in parts of four seasons from 2013 to 2016, Webb appeared in one game in 2016. He underwent Tommy John Surgery in June 2016 and was released by the Sox last November.

Webb was 7-5 with a 4.50 ERA and 93 strikeouts over 110 innings during his career.

The White Sox released a statement Sunday afternoon:

“Daniel left many friends within the Chicago White Sox organization, and we are all shocked and stunned by the news of last night’s terrible accident. He was a terrific young man with a full life ahead of him. All thoughts and prayers go to his family and friends as they deal with today’s tragic news.”

