Forward Lauri Markkanen is last man standing for suddenly short-handed Bulls

It’s hard to have Bulls across the chest when there’s already so much kinesiology tape.

That’s where Jim Boylen’s group is these days, limping down the stretch, and looking for enough healthy bodies to finish off the final eight regular-season games.

Rookies Wendell Carter Jr. (left thumb) and Chandler Hutchison (right foot) were already ruled out for the remainder of the season by vice president of basketball John Paxson on Saturday, Zach LaVine (right knee) and Otto Porter (shoulder) were ruled out of the game Tuesday night in Toronto, while Kris Dunn (back) missed practice on Monday, and was considered doubtful.

Boylen was still holding out hope for LaVine and Dunn to return at some point, but Porter might be taking a seat next to the two rookies for the rest of the season.

“He’s disappointed, we’re disappointed,’’ Boylen said of Porter. “I saw his eyes when he missed that Washington game [last Wednesday], it broke his heart. Broke his heart. So we’ve got a guy who cares, he’s happy to be a Bull, which I love and we love.’’

All well and good, but doesn’t help the immediate cause with the Bulls down four starters and 62.8 points per game to make up.

“You just tell the truth,’’ Boylen, who likes the catchphrase ‘Bulls across the chest,’ said of the attitude he’s taking with his undermanned team. “This is our job. This is what we need to do. With every injury, there’s an opportunity for someone to step into that role. We’ve had guys do that pretty well this year. We have to respond from a tough performance [against Utah] and have that road-dog together mentality.’’

Not that the cupboard is completely bare.

A certain 7-footer from Finland will try and make sure of that.

“Next man up is the focus,’’ forward Lauri Markkanen said after practice. “We’re trying to compete and win a couple games here down the stretch. It’s an opportunity for other guys who don’t get to play as much.’’

And a big opportunity for Markkanen to shoulder the load as the only starter still standing.

It’s been an interesting season for Markkanen, and one that the Bulls can definitely feel good about. After adding 16 pounds of muscle last summer, Markkanen injured his right elbow early into training camp, which proved to be an organizational game-changer.

He didn’t play until Dec. 1, and then-coach Fred Hoiberg was fired just one game after Markkanen finally took the floor.

By February, however, Markkanen was close to fully healed, putting up elite numbers for the month, averaging 26 points and 12.2 rebounds per game.

March has had a share of ups and downs, and now it’s about Markkanen finishing the final stretch on an uptick.

“He went through a little dip but it wasn’t because he wasn’t trying,’’ Boylen said. “It was part of his growth. When you start kicking ass in this league, people adjust to you. He was doing that. That’s a learning moment for this year. He’s a worker. He cares. He’ll take what he has learned from this year and add to this game. He has worked on getting to his right hand, which I think is important. He has worked on playing facing the basket from the ‘Malone’ spot, which I think is important for his development. We moved him around more this year. He wasn’t just a catch-and-shoot guy. He handled the ball in transition, made plays for teammates, ran pick-and-roll. There’s a lot we can build on but also a lot he established in his game.’’

So showcase time for Markkanen with all his teammates out?

That’s the wrong guy to put that on.

“Not really,’’ Markkanen said. “I’m doing the same things, trying to play the right way.’’