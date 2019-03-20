Forward Otto Porter sees a Bulls product that will soon be recruiting worthy

Zach LaVine is all in on hitting the recruiting trail when the time is right.

The Bulls guard made that very clear earlier this month, insisting that the product was moving in a direction that would be worth selling to potential free agents, and hopefully sooner than later.

He won’t be alone, either.

“Of course,’’ forward Otto Porter said on Wednesday, when asked if he was also comfortable enough to play point man in the recruiting process. “Like I said, we’re going in the right direction, and once we continue to build and continue to grow here, I think when the league sees what we’re trying to do people will want to join, for sure.’’

That’s the modern NBA for you.

Recruit or die.

Tank or stay stagnant.

The Bulls seemed willing to check at least one of those boxes in the 126-120 overtime win over Washington at the United Center, and at times at least tried to check the second box.

While LaVine (thigh contusion) and Porter (right rotator cuff strain) each sat out, it was the likes of Shaq Harrison and his 18 points, and reserves like Cristiano Felicio scoring 15 points that really doomed another shot at draft lottery musical chairs.

Yes, Kris Dunn had a season-high 26 points and Lauri Markkanen was back to February Markkanen, scoring 32, but it was the unsung Bulls that helped win this one.

“We talk about it doesn’t matter where you’re drafted, it doesn’t matter where you’re from, it doesn’t matter if your family has money, no money, whatever,’’ coach Jim Boylen said after. “You step over the line, compete, good things happen for you.’’

That’s why Porter said that he feels good about the rebuild moving forward, and at the same time aware enough to know that they may still need some more help when the time is right.

“I do know that the future is definitely important as far as what’s coming up in the summer, so I do know that’s going to be a big play in everything,’’ Porter said of the upcoming draft being the next piece of the puzzle.

Then it’s about Porter and LaVine playing salesmen.

“This team is definitely going in the right direction,’’ Porter said. “You know, we got a lot of young guys learning and growing together. And I think the future is very bright. It’s actually kind of exciting, and I can’t wait to be a part of it and watch it grow.’’

Porter’s mood wasn’t even dampened by the fact that he couldn’t play against his former Wizards teammates.

The Bulls acquired Porter on Feb. 6, sending Jabari Parker and Bobby Portis in return.

“I mean I got a lot of guys on that team that are my guys,’’ Porter said of the transition from the Wizards. “Of course I’m always checking up on them, but for me whenever I got traded it was immediately get focused on coming to Chicago. I think that was a big thing.’’

Whatever works, because the Porter effect was instant for this roster, with the Bulls looking more competitive on a nightly basis, lose or win.

Against the Wizards it was the latter – the second straight for the Bulls (21-52).

Not that it came easy.

Washington guard Bradley Beal sent the game into the overtime with a baseline jumper with 2.4 seconds left, and it was Beal that would keep the Wizards close with 44.6 second left in the extra stanza, hitting two-of-three free throws to cut the deficit to two.

That deficit became five, however, when Markkanen connected on a clutch three-pointer with 32.3 seconds left, which proved to be the dagger.