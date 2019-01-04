Four Bears named to AP All-Pro team

Chicago Bears outside linebacker Khalil Mack (52) walks off the field after an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. | Tony Avelar/Associated Press

The awards keep rolling in for the Bears this season.

Four Bears — outside linebacker Khalil Mack, cornerback Kyle Fuller, safety Eddie Jackson and punt returner Tarik Cohen — were named to the Associated Press’ All-Pro team on Friday.

The news comes after those four players — along with defensive lineman Akiem Hicks — were honored with Pro Bowl selections last month. They’ll likely play in the Pro Bowl game on Jan. 27 in Orland, Florida. The only reason they would miss it is if the NFC North champions are playing in the Super Bowl in Atlanta on Feb. 3.

