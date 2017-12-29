Four Bears questions: Why John Fox has never worried about NFL unemployment

Since John Fox started as the Giants’ defensive coordinator in 1997, he’s been unemployed for exactly 16 days —12 between head coaching jobs at the Panthers and Broncos, and a mere four between his Broncos firing and joining the Bears.

So when Fox says he’s never had trouble getting work, he’s right.

While we wonder whether he’ll surpass 16 days if and when the Bears fire him Sunday, here are four quarters worth of Bears questions:

FIRST QUARTER: When was he worried?

John Fox could be coaching his last game Sunday. (AP)

Fox was spending the week between Christmas and New Year’s Eve at his in-laws’ house in St. Louis, when his boss, Steelers coach Chuck Noll, retired after the 1991 season.

“Not really understanding how this league worked — I was there three seasons — I kinda realized I didn’t have a job,” Fox said.

He was only 36. He learned quickly his resume spoke for itself — the Steelers had a dominant pass defense.

“I think the minute that happened, it was made public, I had the choice of about four jobs,” he said. “So, young or old, it was pretty much why I have the attitude I have.”

SECOND QUARTER: Who to root for Sunday?

Not the Bears — if you’re hoping to improve draft position. The Bears can select as high as 6th with a loss or as low as 12th with a win.

The Bears are one of four teams sitting at 5-10 — and would lose every tiebreaker because they have a superior strength of schedule. The only way the Bears could draft before the 49ers, Broncos and Jets is if they all win Sunday and the Bears lose. Root for that scenario, draftniks.

If the Bears lose, they run the risk of being tied with the Texans or Buccaneers if either win their games. The Bears could tie the Bucs in strength of schedule, which would lead to a coin flip.

Halftime hot tip

The Bears have covered only once in their last five season finales — a 13-9 loss to the Vikings in Marc Trestman’s last game. They’re 12 ½-point underdogs in Minnesota, and will likely be playing without right tackle Bobby Massie (knee) and left guard Josh Sitton (ankle), who were ruled doubtful Friday..

THIRD QUARTER: So what’s the timeline?

Presuming the Bears fire Fox, they’ll move quickly.

If they want to interview assistants whose teams have first-round playoff byes — the Steelers, Patriots, Eagles and, if they win Sunday, the Vikings — they’ll have to fly to their cities to talk before the end of the wild card playoff round Jan. 7.

Coaches whose teams win the Wild Card round will be available for interviews the week after, up until the divisional round ends Jan. 14.

After that, no coach whose team is still in the playoffs — there are four — can conduct a first interview with a team until they lose. That’s why George McCaskey and and others interviewed then-Broncos offensive coordinator Adam Gase and then-Seahawks defensive coordinator Dan Quinn in 2015, even without a general manager in place. Had they not, the assistants would have been off-limits until their teams lost.

The Bears can interview assistants from all non-playoff teams at any point, with club permission.

FOURTH QUARTER: How do you know which coordinator can be a great head coach?

You don’t. Which means the Bears should be careful anointing just any offensive guru as their new leader.

Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, a long-time defensive coordinator, said he wasn’t even sure that he’d shine as the boss.

“I think everybody else told me that,” Zimmer said. “I don’t know that you know really know if you’re going to be a good head coach or not.

“When I was a coordinator I had a lot of people, players included, said ‘you’d be a great head coach.’ Or people that were around me saw how I interacted with players or how I taught or, I don’t know, if it’s demanded respect or whatever it is.”

One such encourager: Hall of Famer Bill Parcells. The Cowboys head coach used to tell him to write down details.

“I think more so than anything,” Zimmer said, “Parcells used to walk into my office all the time and say, ‘Remember this when you’re a head coach.’”

Follow me on Twitter @patrickfinley

Email: pfinley@suntimes.com