Four Cubs make MLB’s top selling jerseys list this season

For the first time in two years, Kris Bryant's jersey is not the most popular in the MLB. | Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

For the first time in his career, Kris Bryant doesn’t have the top selling jersey in the MLB.

For the past two seasons, sports stores could barely keep Bryant jerseys on the shelves, but Aaron Judge’s jersey was this seasons hottest commodity.

Judge has garnered a lot of popularity in recent months. He’s hit the second-most home runs (52) in the MLB this season.

Bryant jerseys were the league’s second best seller followed by his infield sidekick Anthony Rizzo.

The Cubs had four players on the list, which was the most by any MLB team. Javier Baez checked in at No. 10, while Kyle Schwarber trailed four spots behind.

The Dodgers had the second most with three players on the MLB’s top 20 list.

Here’s the full list:

1. Aaron Judge, Yankees

2. Kris Bryant, Cubs

3. Anthony Rizzo, Cubs

4. Clayton Kershaw, Dodgers

5. Bryce Harper, Nationals

6. Buster Posey, Giants

7. Yadier Molina, Cardinals

8. Mike Trout, Angels

9. Francisco Lindor, Indians

10. Javier Baez, Cubs

11. Corey Seager, Dodgers

12. Mookie Betts, Red Sox

13. Jose Altuve, Astros

14. Kyle Schwarber, Cubs

15. Gary Sanchez, Yankees

16. Cody Bellinger, Dodgers

17. Dustin Pedroia, Red Sox

18. Freddie Freeman, Braves

19. Noah Syndergaard, Mets

20. Nolan Arenado, Rockies