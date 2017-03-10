For the first time in his career, Kris Bryant doesn’t have the top selling jersey in the MLB.
For the past two seasons, sports stores could barely keep Bryant jerseys on the shelves, but Aaron Judge’s jersey was this seasons hottest commodity.
Judge has garnered a lot of popularity in recent months. He’s hit the second-most home runs (52) in the MLB this season.
Bryant jerseys were the league’s second best seller followed by his infield sidekick Anthony Rizzo.
The Cubs had four players on the list, which was the most by any MLB team. Javier Baez checked in at No. 10, while Kyle Schwarber trailed four spots behind.
The Dodgers had the second most with three players on the MLB’s top 20 list.
Here’s the full list:
1. Aaron Judge, Yankees
2. Kris Bryant, Cubs
3. Anthony Rizzo, Cubs
4. Clayton Kershaw, Dodgers
5. Bryce Harper, Nationals
6. Buster Posey, Giants
7. Yadier Molina, Cardinals
8. Mike Trout, Angels
9. Francisco Lindor, Indians
10. Javier Baez, Cubs
11. Corey Seager, Dodgers
12. Mookie Betts, Red Sox
13. Jose Altuve, Astros
14. Kyle Schwarber, Cubs
15. Gary Sanchez, Yankees
16. Cody Bellinger, Dodgers
17. Dustin Pedroia, Red Sox
18. Freddie Freeman, Braves
19. Noah Syndergaard, Mets
20. Nolan Arenado, Rockies