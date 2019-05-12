Fox on the feed, really big morel, turkey in the snow: Notes, Chicago outdoors

A red fox with an unknown meal near the Deerfield Metra. Provided by Josh Harwood

Notes from around Chicago outdoors.

WILD OF THE WEEK

Josh Harwood tweeted this week fox photos and wondered what it was eating in Deerfield just north of the Metra station.

DALE’S MAILBAG

“Any luck with the morels in the suburbs yet?” Ken Kolozy tweet

A: Ever since the rains stopped last week, it’s been on and might be one of the best springs. See below.

BIG NUMBER

5: Inches of biggest morel I received a photo of so far from a reader. Thomas Maru found this one in private property in unincorporated Homer Township.

LAST WORD

“Another first: I’d never hunted turkeys in the spring in the snow (this was the day after the Sunday snowfall). It didn’t seem to bother the turkeys at all; they were gobbling like crazy before sunrise.”

Pete Lamar, describing his turkey hunt in early April in Ogle County

WILD TIMES

BIRDS ON MOTHER”S DAY

Today, May 12: “Mother’s Day with Birds of Prey,” Stillman Nature Center, South Barrington, 1-3 p.m. click here for more information

ILLINOIS PERMITS/SEASONS



Turkey hunting: North zone, fifth season ends Thursday, May 16.

Through June 15: Perch fishing is closed on Lake Michigan waters

FISH GATHERINGS

Tuesday, May 14: Chris Otto on local muskies, Chicagoland Muskie Hunters chapter of Muskies Inc., North Branch Pizza & Burger Co., Glenview, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, May 14: Coast Guard Auxiliary, Salmon Unlimited, Elk Grove Village VFW,, 7 p.m.

Thursday, May 16: Tony Boshold on perch, Fish Tales Fishing Club, (new site) Worth Township Offices, Alsip, 7 p.m.

WINGSHOOTING CLINICS

Saturday-next Sunday, May 18-19: Des Plaines State Fish and Wildlife Area, (815) 423-532. Click here for details and to apply.

MUSKIE TOURNAMENT

Saturday, May 18: Fox River Valley chapter of Muskies Inc.’s Challunge on the Chain, Steve Kroll, stevekrollcpa@sbcglobal.net

PADDLING

Next Sunday, May 19: 62nd annual Des Plaines River Canoe & Kayak Marathon

HUNTER SAFETY

June 13 and 15: Newark, (815) 210-4995

DUCKS UNLIMITED

May 22: Palos Park dinner, Palos Country Club, Orland Park, Jim Mayer, (708) 557-1300

U.S. COAST GUARD AUXILIARY



Saturday, May 18: About Boating Safety, Fox Lake, Winston Tumaneng, winstoncgaux@gmail.com

SHOWTIME

Friday-Saturday: May 17-18: Driftless Outdoors Show, Onalaska Omni Center, Onalaska, Wis.

NATIONAL WILD TURKEY FEDERATION

PHEASANTS FOREVER



