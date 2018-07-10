How to watch France vs. Belgium in FIFA World Cup semifinals

Kylian Mbappe, Paul Pogba and France take on Belgium in the first semifinal matchup of the 2018 FIFA World Cup on Tuesday afternoon. The anticipated match starts at 1 p.m. CT in Saint Petersburg and will determine which team advances to the final in a week.

France has surpassed expectations with an explosive young roster in Russia. Mbappe, Pogba and Antoine Griezmann have powered a talented group led by manager Didier Deschamps that’s overwhelming opponents with its speed and athleticism.

After rolling through the group stage with two wins and a draw, France topped Lionel Messi and Argentina, 4-3, in the Round of 16. Les Bleus then shut out Uruguay, 2-0, in the quarterfinals to book a spot in Tuesday’s match.

Belgium has been similarly impressive as its “golden generation” tries to finally break through. The team reached the quarterfinals in 2014 before a 1-0 loss to Argentina. Romelu Lukaku, Eden Hazard, Kevin De Bruyne and Vincent Kompany will try to push Belgium to its first World Cup final (and potentially its first title) in history with one more victory.

The winner of this match will take on the winner of England-Croatia, which is set for Wednesday, in the final. Here’s how to tune in.

France vs. Belgium, 2018 FIFA World Cup semifinal

Time: 1 p.m. CT

TV: FOX

Live stream: FOX Sports Live, fuboTV (subscription required)