Hall of Fame outfielder Frank Robinson is in ‘poor’ health: reports

Hall of Fame outfielder and baseball pioneer Frank Robinson’s health is declining, according to multiple reports.

USA Today reported Wednesday that Robinson, who was the first African-American manager in the MLB, is in “poor health” and has been in hospice care for several months in Southern California.

USA Today’s report comes less than a day after The Baltimore Sun reported that Robinson, 83, is “in the late stages of a long illness.”

Robinson, a 14-time All-Star who was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1982, is one of the greatest baseball players ever and has been involved with Major League Baseball for more than 60 years.

Robinson made his debut with the Reds in 1956 when he was 20-years-old. In his first season, he was named Rookie of the Year and set a National League rookie record with 38 home runs, which stood true until Dodgers slugger Cody Bellinger broke it in 2017 with 39 homers.

Throughout his playing career, Robinson, a two-time World Series champion and one-time World Series MVP, played for a total of five teams. He’s still the only player to win league MVP honors in both the National and American Leagues. Robinson hit 586 home runs over his 21-season career, which is the 10th-most career homers by a player.

After his playing career, Robinson still made an impact on the league. He became the first black manager in the major leagues in 1975 when he took on the role with the Cleveland Indians. He also managed the San Francisco Giants, Baltimore Orioles Montreal Expos and Washington Nationals over the span of 16 seasons. He was named the American League Manager of the Year in 1989.

After his managing career, Robinson worked for the Commissioner’s office and was a senior advisor to MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred.