Frank Thomas joins NBC Sports Chicago as White Sox analyst

Former White Sox superstar Frank Thomas will join NBC Sports Chicago’s coverage of the club for the upcoming season. The network announced the Hall of Famer’s addition to its broadcast team Tuesday, noting that he’ll make his debut as studio analyst during the Sox’ season opener against the Royals on Thursday.

“I’m happy to be joining the team at NBC Sports Chicago and to be back covering the White Sox, a franchise with a bright future featuring some of the best young talent in the game today,” Thomas said in a statement as part of the press release announcing the move.

In addition to appearing in the studio during the network’s pregame and postgame Sox coverage, he’ll also make occasional appearances on the weeknight program, “Baseball Night in Chicago.”

Thomas, 50, and the White Sox are reuniting after his legendary 16-year playing career with the club running from 1990-2005.

The five-time All-Star and two-time American League MVP stopped playing in 2008 after brief stints with the Athletics and Blue Jays. He officially retired in 2010 after signing a one-day contract with the White Sox.

Thomas has worked as a broadcaster in the past, including appearances on NBC Sports Chicago. He’s also served as an MLB analyst for FOX Sports and spokesperson for Guaranteed Rate, which purchased the naming rights to the Sox’ South Side stadium in 2016.