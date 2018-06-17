Frank Thomas sees value of White Sox rebuild

Frank Thomas has seen rebuilds turn into championships. He understands they might be the right way to move toward a title and successful future.

“It is, because I’ve watched it firsthand. I first saw it with Cleveland when I was playing. Cleveland did it. Then you saw the Royals do it. You saw Houston do it and they’re tearing it up with that youth,” Thomas said, omitting the Cubs. “There’s been some other teams that have had a lot of success with it, too.”

The Hall of Famer called Sunday’s game on WGN television with Ken “Hawk” Harrelson in honor of the Sox announcer’s final season in the booth. Harrelson coined the “Big Hurt” nickname and Thomas appreciates what Harrelson, and that name, have meant to his life.

“Today people still call me the Big Hurt instead of Frank Thomas when I go places,” said Thomas, who added that Harrelson is “definitely” a Hall of Fame broadcaster. “It’s kind of interesting what someone can bestow on you and he did that for me. I’m proud of it and very happy and blessed he did it.”

Frank Thomas broadcast Sunday's White Sox game with Ken "Hawk" Harrelson. | AP

These days, the Sox are looking for their next player worthy of such an iconic nickname. They’re in the middle of a rebuild that will yield a lot of losses, and hoping their deep pool of prospects produces a winner in the near future.

Though he sounded somewhat cautious about the idea because of the Chicago market, Thomas generally endorsed the notion of the rebuild.

“It’s hard to say because it’s Chicago and we’re used to winning. You normally get away with this in a smaller market but you’ve got to understand they’ve taken their time with it,” Thomas said. “They wasted a lot of money for obviously a five-year period trying to continue to be successful the way we were in the past and it wasn’t working.”

Of course, the Sox aren’t the first team to reach that conclusion recently. The idea has become an accepted part of baseball thinking, with multiple other franchises going through a teardown.

“It’s a different ballgame now. It’s all about the youth,” Thomas said. “The hardest part they’re going to have, though, is figuring out who’s going to be here and who’s not going to be here because over the next couple years they’ve got so many young talented players in Double A and Triple A that someone could actually force some of these guys out. It’s going to be a hard decision what they’re going to have to do.”

One prospect who Thomas has is eye on is Eloy Jimenez. The powerful outfielder, acquired last year from the Cubs, has Sox fans drooling about his potential. And Thomas compared Jimenez to another Hall of Famer.

“I’ve really watched him a lot. He’s a tremendous (player),” Thomas said. “He reminds me of a young (Vladimir Guerrero) that can cover the whole zone and use the whole field. I’m interested in seeing how he progresses.”

As for whether Rick Renteria is the right manager when the team is ready to win, Thomas said that’s not up to him, though “he’s done a (heck) of a job.”

“I hope it’s Ricky because he’s done a (heck) of a rebuild job with the Cubs, he did a (heck) of a rebuild job here,” Thomas said. “It’s just time for him to get a good team out on the field and see what he really can do. I’m hoping he gets a chance of having a full team to put out there for 162 games and see what he can do.”