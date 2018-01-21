Fred Hoiberg, Bulls players aren’t about to apologize for ruining tank job

NEW ORLEANS – It’s admittedly a strange situation the Bulls coaches and players find themselves in.

The front office built the roster to fail this year. To play hard, develop the youth, but inevitably do what many in today’s NBA have become accustomed to – tank.

It was never supposed to be about 18-28, and moving closer to mediocrity than a top five pick.

It was about losses and lottery balls.

And Sunday was further evidence that they apologize for nothing.

“It is strange,’’ Justin Holiday said. “I’ve never been a part of a fan base where some of them get angry when you win. But at the same time, as angry as the fan base may seem, the ones that comes to that game want us to win. I’ll continue to say that.

“If that was the case than what’s the point of supporting us? What’s the point of cheering for us to do well? Like I said, they enjoy winning. Every person in this world enjoys winning, regardless of how bad they want a draft pick or something like that. When it comes to that game, us having a chance to win, they want that. You can hear it.’’

There’s no arguing that.

The United Center faithful – especially the last home game against Golden State – were all in on pulling for the victory.

But the players know that the media, talk shows, and social media constantly rip into them and coach Fred Hoiberg for blowing the tank job with each victory.

“I think that’s more for the fans and for the people above us to deal with,’’ guard Zach LaVine said. “As players, we’re competitors. We come out here to win.

“We can’t deal with [angry fans] or worry about that. It’s almost out of our control. Once we step inside these lines its competition. You know, it’s our livelihood, so we go out there to compete.’’

As strange as it’s been for the players, imagine Hoiberg’s world.

He was booed in the playoffs last year for the first-round exit to Boston after blowing a 2-0 series lead, and even greeted with “Fire Hoiberg’’ chants in the home finale. Now he’s overachieving with this group, and still can’t make a majority of Bulls fans happy.

“I’ve talked about this a lot,’’ Hoiberg said. “A big part of this process is learning how to win, so every time we step on the floor we’re going to compete to try and win a basketball game, and that’s our job.’’

That’s one point that can’t be overlooked.

It’s easy to gather young talent. Winning NBA games, however? That’s a big hurdle for most rebuilds.

There’s a reason Minnesota coach Tom Thibodeau added Jimmy Butler when he already had young talent like LaVine, Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins. Heck, ask Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons how hard it is to win games. Philadelphia’s dynamic duo is still trying to consistently figure that out.

“It is a team that right now is playing with a lot of confidence, and that’s a good thing to be able to close out close games,’’ Hoiberg said. “I do think it is a big part of it, very important part is to learn how to win. We feel good about the guys we have right now. We hopefully will keep the confidence high because that’s as important as anything in this league.’’

NOTE: According to Hoiberg, Kris Dunn’s concussion symptoms have not changed, and he is now in danger of missing the remaining two games left on this three-game road trip. Dunn suffered the concussion on Wednesday.