Fred Hoiberg blind-sided by firing, as Bulls move forward with a new head coach

The roster was just starting to get healthier and Fred Hoiberg’s plans from the summer were finally close to being implemented.

A source told the Sun-Times over the weekend that Hoiberg knew his time as Bulls head coach might be cut short this season, but he figured he had a month or two to get it right.

It turned out he had far less than that.

In what came as a bit of a blindside to the fourth-year coach, the Bulls informed him Monday morning that he was fired, and wasted no time in promoting associate head coach Jim Boylen to Hoiberg’s seat.

“We need to find a spirit to our group that’s been missing and missing for quite some time,’’ VP of basketball operations John Paxson said. “The [management], we have a high standard for how we want the game to be played. And we’ve had discussions with Fred and his staff for all the time he’s been here and we talked about a way of playing and, yes, the injuries have played a part in us not being able to do that. You have to be able to get your identity across to your team and we just felt that we’re not playing the style with the force that we want our group to play with.’’

Hoiberg was hired on June 2, 2015, taking over for Tom Thibodeau as that relationship between the former coach and the front office turned toxic.

The Sun-Times reported back in the fall of 2014 that there were growing rumors that Hoiberg was being courted by general manager Gar Forman, and that Thibodeau’s last season as Bulls coach was more about sabotage by the front office than anything else.

The Bulls obviously denied that idea.

Hoiberg was supposedly given a “championship-caliber’’ roster in Forman’s words, but soon found out that he wasn’t at Iowa State anymore.

That 2015-16 roster was filled with dysfunction, leading to Derrick Rose being traded and Joakim Noah allowed to walk in free agency.

One of the points stressed by the front office when Hoiberg was hired was the new coach would have roster input, but that seemed to quickly fade when Dwyane Wade and Rajon Rondo were signed that summer. Neither fit the style of offense Hoiberg ran, but he still got the Bulls to the playoffs and actually had top-seeded Boston down 2-0 in the first-round playoff meeting, before Rondo was lost for the series after Game 2 and the Bulls were swept.

That’s when the front office decided to start the rebuild, trading Butler.

When the new-look roster did start playing well last December and into January, it quickly changed when Hoiberg watched Nikola Mirotic get traded to New Orleans, and was all but ordered to lose games.

That tanking effort landed the Bulls Wendell Carter Jr. this summer, and Hoiberg was thrilled with the offensive sets he had planned for Carter and Lauri Markkanen.

That all went down the drain the first week of training camp when Markkanen sprained his right elbow and was sidelined until Saturday in Houston. Along the way, Hoiberg also lost starters Kris Dunn (left knee) and Bobby Portis (right knee) to injuries, as well as key reserve Denzel Valentine (left ankle) for the season.

After a 5-19 start, the front office went a different direction, opting to simply pay Hoiberg the remainder of his five-year, $25 million deal.

Now it’s Boylen’s turn.

“He has a passion and an energy to him that I think our players will respond to,’’ Paxson said of Boylen. “It’s different when you’re an assistant than when you’re a head coach. I think he’ll be able to take his personality and get these guys to buy in to what he’s doing.’’