Fred Hoiberg spotted at Golden State Warriors’ practice

Former Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg was at the Golden State Warriors’ practice on Monday.

ESPN shared a photo on Twitter of Hoiberg, who appeared to have been talking to Warriors coach Steve Kerr.

Fred Hoiberg is at Warriors practice today. pic.twitter.com/MMyShxtWMf — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) February 4, 2019 Fired Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg was at Warriors' practice on Monday. | Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

It’s unclear why Hoiberg was there.

Last month, Hoiberg told ESPN that his “passion is in coaching” and he made it clear he would prefer to take on another college or NBA coaching role rather than returning to an NBA front-office position.

The Bulls unceremoniously fired Hoiberg on Dec. 3 after three-plus seasons. At the time, the Bulls, who are in the second season of their rebuild, were 5-19 with key players Lauri Markkanen, Kris Dun and Bobby Portis out with injuries. Since the Bulls replaced Hoiberg with Jim Boylen, they’re 7-22.

Before his Bulls stint, Hoiberg coached five seasons at Iowa State, leading the Cyclones to the Sweet 16 in 2014.

