Fred Hoiberg continues getting it done even when his Bulls players fall short

Fred Hoiberg is winning.

Even when his team doesn’t – evident by the 124-120 overtime loss to Portland on Monday that dropped the Bulls to 13-24 – it’s the third-year coach that can take the most satisfaction out of this season so far.

Since a Dec. 4 blowout loss to Cleveland, there hasn’t been a more difficult team in the Eastern Conference for opposing teams to have to deal with than the Bulls.

Even in losses they’ve suffered over that span, only one – last week’s 117-92 loss in Boston – falls in the stinker category.

At some point Hoiberg has to start getting some of that credit from outside the building. Inside the building? Not a problem.

“He just stuck with us through all the ups and downs,’’ guard Denzel Valentine said of his coach. “Even when we were 3-17, he was just still believing in us, still putting us in positions to be successful.

He’s stuck with us, been patient and kept us motivated.’’

It’s that “kept us motivated’’ comment by the second-year player that might be the most telling.

This was a roster built by the front office to fail this season. That’s what a tanking franchise is supposed to do. Gather up losses, collect more lottery balls, draft high.

All VP of basketball operations John Paxson required was a team that played with high effort and also the development of young players like rookie Lauri Markkanen and second-year point guard Kris Dunn.

Check and check.

Learning how to win games was supposed to come later in the process. Back-to-back last-minute losses to now Washington and the Trail Blazers were a reminder of the inconsistency that still exists in that department.

“We’re competitors,’’ Valentine said. “Any competitor is not just going to come into the season, like, ‘Oh yeah, I’m just going to tank this year. We might lose, this and that.’ No. Like, it doesn’t work like that. I think we always want to win. We always want to compete. We knew at some point things were going to change. Like I said, we just didn’t know when. But our chemistry is pretty good right now. We just got to keep growing.’’

A little luck along the way helps.

While the 10 wins in December were nice they were also a bit misleading. The Bulls are still 29th in the league in offensive efficiency, and just 12th in pace. They’ve also missed out facing the likes of Kyrie Irving, Victor Oladipo and Joel Embiid when they’ve played their teams because of injury or a rest night.

Heck, even the Trail Blazers were without high-powered guard Damian Lillard on Monday.

That didn’t seem to hamper them, however, as CJ McCollum hit a clutch floater with 56 seconds left in overtime for the two-point lead, and after Dunn tried to play hero, missing a questionable contested jumper with eight seconds left, it was McCollum icing it with two free throws to finish with 32 on the night.

The Bulls were led by Dunn’s 22 points, while Markkanen chipped in 19.

“That’s the thing about it – when you have some success closing out games, the last two nights we haven’t done it,’’ Hoiberg said. “We have not gotten the job done. It does. It hurts, it stings, especially after having the seven in a row when we did close out a lot of those close games. We’ll get back in the film room and try and learn something from it. We’ve got to learn throughout the season, throughout these close games.’’