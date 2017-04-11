Fred Hoiberg doesn’t commit to Bobby Portis playing Tuesday

Saturday was the eighth and final game of Bobby Portis’ suspension for punching Nikola Mirotic. But it’s an open question whether Portis will play Tuesday when the Bulls face the Raptors in Toronto.

Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg was asked before Saturday’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans if Portis will play Tuesday, and Hoiberg was noncommittal.

“We’ll see,” Hoiberg said. “He’s been practicing, so we’ll see how tonight goes and get a couple good days of practice and then take it from there.”

As for Mirotic, Hoiberg said the forward has been coming in every day and “getting workouts.” His workload on the bike is increasing and he’s been able to get into a pool, but is still not doing anything on the court.

Bobby Portis will be eligible to play Tuesday.

“The important thing is he’s making progress and he’s in good spirits,” Hoiberg said.

Hoiberg said he talked with Mirotic on the phone Friday and saw him at the Advocate Center on Saturday.

Still starting

David Nwaba stayed in the starting lineup and the 6-4 swingman has clearly impressed Hoiberg.

How? Hoiberg was more than happy to reel off all of Nwaba’s positives.

“The biggest thing with David is he’s really given us a toughness factor with our first group. His speed in the open court. He’s been a one-man fast-break on several occasions getting to the basket,” Hoiberg said. “The best thing that he’s doing is he’s been really good as far as his passing in the paint, small spaces. He’s kicked out to the corners for open, high-percentage (3-pointers). He’s taken on the challenge of guarding the other team’s best player. He’s rebounding at a high rate.”

But wait, there’s more praise.

“He’s really given us a big spark and given us a physical presence out there on the perimeter,” Hoiberg said.

Tony Allen, a reserve with New Orleans who’s had a successful career, is also listed at 6-4 and could be looked at as a player Nwaba might want to emulate.

“He’s been around for a long time and just having that desire to play defense. I learned from that as well,” Nwaba said. “I like playing defense and just trying to get these stops to help our team’s success. He’s great at what he does and whether it’s not as efficient on the offensive end he can contribute definitely on the defensive end.

“Just doing something to help contribute is the biggest thing.”

Nwaba was part of an unchanged starting lineup. That meant Jerian Grant remained in the first five, with Kris Dunn off the bench.

Here, but out

Former Bulls guard Rajon Rondo made the trip to Chicago with the Pelicans but was inactive. Rondo, who signed a free-agent deal with New Orleans over the summer, hasn’t played for the Pelicans yet because of a left core muscle injury.

Omer Asik, another former Bulls player, was out for New Orleans. He has been diagnosed with Crohn’s disease and hasn’t played this season. His last appearance was Feb. 10.

