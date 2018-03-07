Fred Hoiberg has his reasons – and NBA permission – to sit in on an MSU practice

Fred Hoiberg was no stranger to calls to making and taking calls with the league office the last week.

Besides the league reaching out to the Bulls and having the organization adhere to the new rest rules instituted before this season, the Bulls coach had to get permission from the league to watch his son, Jack, practice on Wednesday.

Jack Hoiberg – a walk-on, red-shirt freshman for Michigan State this season – and the rest of the Spartan program practiced at the Advocate Center following the Bulls’ morning shootaround, and then attended the game against Memphis.

MSU has some down time with the Big Ten Tournament played a week early and the school on spring break, so why not spend it in Chicago?

“Having a son who plays on Michigan State, basically what it is with playing the tournament a week earlier this year they’ve got this week off and it’s spring break for them, so you can do activities with teams now and the NCAA,’’ Hoiberg said of how it all went down. “Basically how it works is you ask permission to practice in a team’s facility and then you have to get approval from the league. And then it was approved and they were able to practice in the facility.’’

Hoiberg also had to be approved by the league, especially considering the Bulls are in the market for two possible Michigan State players come the June draft. Both Jaren Jackson Jr. and Miles Bridges are expected to be lottery picks.

“The best thing about [Wednesday] is I was able to spend some time with my son,’’ Hoiberg said. “These days, especially when your kids are off at college, you just don’t get the opportunity to do that very often. So to be able to spend some time with Jack … I was approved because Jack is my son. Nobody else was able to be in there. It was a closed practice. And to be honest, I wasn’t in there much. I just saw a little at the beginning and then went into my office and finished my prep for [the Grizzlies] game.’’

Turning up the volume

Kris Dunn admitted on Tuesday that he needs to assume the role of team leader, especially because he’s the starting point guard, but now cleared the air on why he’s been a bit reluctant to do so at specific times this season.

“It’s tough, especially where I was and then coming off the injury and trying to find my way,’’ Dunn said, referring to the concussion that sidelined him for more than three weeks. “I’m big on having the actions play first. I’m big on showing your game and then try to be a vocal leader, but they want me to try to be both.

“It’s tough, especially my first year as a Bull, I don’t want to step on anybody’s toes. But I think I’ve got to, these next 18 games, try to figure it out for the group and try to be that leader if they want me to be.’’