Fred Hoiberg is staying clear of the Mirotic-Portis drama for a reason

The Mayor has been at his political best the last 48 hours.

Call it a smart campaign strategy by Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg.

Head down, eyes forward, let the front office deal in all things Nikola Mirotic-Bobby Portis these days.

That’s not about to change for Hoiberg – nicknamed “The Mayor’’ – anytime soon, either.

“Both guys are cared for by everybody in the organization,’’ Hoiberg offered up on Saturday.

That was about all he offered up.

“Again, the job that we have to do is to keep our guys on the task at hand and go out there and put a game plan together to get them ready to go out and play a basketball game,’’ Hoiberg said. “That’s been our focus, our staff and our players.’’

And Hoiberg should stick with that mentality, wiping his fingerprints off of the Portis-Mirotic punching situation as needed, especially considering that at this point in his tenure he will only be judged by the development that is expected to take place with the young pieces in the rebuild.

Specifically, the 7-foot piece.

So far, so good.

Hoiberg has taken his share of criticism since the exhaustive coaching search put on by general manager Gar Forman that was made up of just enough plane fuel to get back and forth to Ames, Iowa.

And that criticism has been warranted in some situations.

But Hoiberg has also taken a hands-on approach with rookie Lauri Markkanen since the Bulls acquired the Finnish 20-year-old with the seventh overall pick in the June draft, and while there remains an obvious dark cloud hanging over this team post-punch, Hoiberg is smart enough to recognize that Markkanen is that ray of light.

His approach in handling the youngster?

Give Markkanen minutes and the green light, while walking that fine line of letting the few veteran players on the roster know that they have value, at least for the time being. And if he doesn’t feel like certain players are putting the ball in Markkanen’s hands enough?

Hoiberg barked about that after the Saturday loss to Oklahoma City, when Markkanen scored early and then seemed to be ignored.

“We missed him on several occasions, and he was standing out there by himself,’’ Hoiberg said. “And we tried to take extra dribbles and get through small spaces, and turn it over. When Lauri’s got it going like that we got to make a point to get him shots.’’

Markkanen still finished with 15, and through the first five games was averaging 15.6 points and 9.6 rebounds per game, while shooting 42 percent from beyond the three-point line.

It’s not going unnoticed, either.

“You can see if a guy knows how to play basketball when you first see him, right away,’’ former Bull Dwyane Wade said of Markkanen, now seeing him twice this season already. “In the preseason, we all said he can play. No matter his age he can play basketball. He’s aggressive. He’s looking for his shot. He understands they need him to score the basketball.’’

Because Hoiberg has helped further instill that in the rookie.

No wonder Markkanen plays with a certain amount of confidence not always seen in younger Euro players. The forward/center has already been matched up against the likes of LeBron James to “Boogie’’ Cousins, and is yet to flinch.

“He likes the bright lights,’’ teammate Denzel Valentine said of Markkanen. “He soaks it in. He comes ready to play no matter who we’re playing. That’s what I like about him.’’

What Hoiberg likes most about Markkanen these days?

He’s not Portis or Mirotic.