Fred Hoiberg isn’t about to change coaching style post Mirotic-Portis

TORONTO – By all accounts from both Bulls players and personnel, Fred Hoiberg has continued to take steps to having a louder coaching voice since his rookie campaign three seasons ago.

But Hoiberg was asked on Thursday if the Bobby Portis-Nikola Mirotic altercation has him feeling that his volume has to turned up to an even higher decibel level.

“I don’t know about that,’’ Hoiberg said. “Again, it’s been really healthy competition and that’s what you want. You want to create an environment where these guys are going out there every day and leaving everything they have out on the floor. With the young group that was have, you have to try and create that for these guys to go out and compete, and they’ve really bought into it.

“Obviously you don’t want what happened a couple days ago for it to go too far, but again you learn from it, you grow from it and hope it doesn’t happen again.’’

The Bulls were still dealing with the aftermath of a Portis punch that sent Mirotic to the hospital with a concussion, two broken bones in his face, and pending surgery. Not only from an embarrassment standpoint, but also leaving the on-the-court product short-handed.

That’s why rookie Lauri Markkanen was in the starting lineup, as it was all hands on deck against the Raptors.

Hoiberg did not speak with Portis on Thursday, as the third-year big man started serving his eight-game suspension, but he did have contact with Mirotic.

“He’s doing OK,’’ Hoiberg said. “He’s still sore, as expected right now. We’ll get a better update [Friday] with where he’s at.’’

Portis is expected back at the facility Friday, where he is allowed to practice with his teammates, and while Hoiberg has plans to have a sit-down with both Portis and Mirotic in the room at the same time at some point, there is no set date for that meeting.

“It’s a learning opportunity for everybody involved in it and I’m confident we’ll learn from it and we’ll continue to go out and have good, competitive practices, but it won’t get to that again,’’ Hoiberg said.

Unexpected guest

Zach LaVine (left ACL recovery) made the trip to Toronto, as he continued to ramp up his basketball activity.

That doesn’t mean that his mid-November, early-December timeline has been moved up, however.

“Zach is doing a lot of stuff,’’ Hoiberg said. “He’s been getting out there, he’s been doing the passing drills with our team, he’s been doing the walk-through script actions with our team. Just trying to introduce him to as much as possible to get the system introduced to him.’’

Dunn Update

Point guard Kris Dunn, who suffered an open dislocation to his left index finger in the preseason, continued moving closer to a return, but is definitely ruled out of the Saturday home opener against San Antonio.

His hope is to be back at some point next week, but the final obstacle is getting his condition back up.

“It’s hard to simulate conditioning from running up the floor to an actual game because you’re doing so many things in a game that you don’t know, that you can’t simulate in just going up and down,’’ Dunn said. “We’ll just have to see when I come back.’’