Fred Hoiberg meets with Lauri Markkanen about his shooting slump

DENVER – It wasn’t exactly a five-game showing that screamed rookie of the year candidate.

Since a 4-for-17 game in Los Angeles over a week ago, for the first time this season Lauri Markkanen was playing like a 20-year-old experiencing NBA growing pains, evident by the 25 percent shooting (17-for-67) since that Lakers game entering Thursday against the Nuggets.

That’s why coach Fred Hoiberg decided it was time to have a meeting with his young forward.

“He’s doing fine,’’ Hoiberg said of Markkanen. “He was a little bit tired I thought in a couple of the recent games. I thought [Sunday against] Miami, which was really a tough game to come back. His first experience back from a West Coast trip, to have to play the early game was very tough on him, as well as that Utah game, getting in late on a back-to-back and altitude, tough game for him as well.

“The important thing is I had a good meeting with Lauri when we got to the hotel [Wednesday], just the importance of rest, keeping himself as prepared as possible to go out there and just be confident, which I don’t have any doubt that he will do that.’’

Hoiberg let the seventh overall pick know that the offense was still going to run through him, and don’t hesitate in shooting.

Also, because opposing teams are now trying to run him off the three-point line with hard close-outs, Hoiberg told Markkanen to be prepared to attack the rim.

“I told him if he continues to get those type of looks it’s just a matter of time he goes off for 40 because of the type of shooter that he is,’’ Hoiberg said. “He’s going to be fine because he has the right mentality of continuing to shoot even if he’s going through a type of slump, which is a great sign because it means he won’t stay in that slump for long.

“He is confident. He’s a quiet, confident kid.’’

Finding a role

Denzel Valentine remains an inconsistent scorer with the starting group, but Hoiberg said that what he really wants to see from his second-year player is continuing to develop into a play-maker.

“Again, you see how much offense we do run through Denzel,’’ Hoiberg said. “I think he is better when he doesn’t have to bring the ball down the floor, when he can get the ball with a live bounce. He’s doing a good job with his hesitation, he’s hitting the little floater in the paint. And he’s making the right play, whether it’s a drop off or kick-out.

“His decision-making is progressively getting better.’’

Back at the ranch

Both Nikola Mirotic and Zach LaVine stayed back in Chicago to practice with the Windy City Bulls, and while Mirotic went through the full workout, LaVine did individual work and will get in a full practice on Friday.

Expect LaVine (left ACL rehab) to continue working with the Windy City Bulls, especially because the Bulls have very little practice time available the next week.