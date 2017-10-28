Fred Hoiberg rips into team and let’s them know that they ‘folded’

The landing in Chicago was a rough one for the Thunder late Friday night.

Their team charter hit an object – likely a bird – denting the front of the airplane on its descent, and obviously putting a scare into the entire travelling party.

“[Bleep], thankful man,’’ Oklahoma City All-Star guard Russell Westbrook said, when asked his reaction of seeing the dent once they landed. “You don’t never take anything for granted. Just feel thankful and blessed they were able to land the plane and everything was OK.’’

Good thing for Westbrook and Co. it was the only real resistance offered up on their trip, because the Bulls certainly had very little for them.

Thanks to Westbrook’s first-career triple-double against the Bulls, the Thunder (3-3) completely overwhelmed the home team, man-handling them basically from start to finish in the 101-69 laugher.

The one person definitely not laughing?

Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg, who delivered maybe his angriest post-game press conference in his three-year tenure.

“We took huge step in the wrong direction,’’ Hoiberg said. “We didn’t compete, we didn’t stay together, we didn’t fight through adversity as a team. We were careless, we were stagnant, they got the loose balls. That can’t happen. That cannot happen with this group.

“It’s very disappointing coming off the encouraging win against Atlanta by doing all the little things, we had none of that [Saturday]. And our body language sucked. Things weren’t going well and we dropped our heads and just kind of gave in. You can’t do that as a young team.’’

Not exactly the debut Kris Dunn was hoping for, as the second-year guard finally saw his first regular-season action with his new team after dealing with an open dislocation to his left index finger since mid-preseason.

It wasn’t pretty by any means for Dunn, but it got better after a slow start, with the point guard coming off the bench and overcoming an 0-for-3 start to finish 4-for-9 with eight points, four rebounds, three assists and three steals.

What it also did was open up the door on that starting point guard spot, as Jerian Grant was awful in the loss, shooting 0-for-7 from the field, as well as missing a wide-open Lauri Markkanen on several occasions.

Markkanen hit his first two threes of the game, and then his teammates seemingly forgot he was out there.

He still managed to finish with a team-high 15 points, but looked to be headed for a big night before being overlooked.

“We’ll determine that in practice,’’ Hoiberg said, when asked if Grant could lose his starting job to Dunn. “It’s open right now. We’re going to go in and compete, and see who wants to play.’’

Good news for Dunn, who has been saying the right things about eventually wanting that starting job, but also being respectful of Grant.

“For sure,’’ Dunn said of his coach insisting that it was there for the taking once again. “I love to compete. Like I said before, I’m not trying to go for the starting spot you know, but it’s definitely a dream of mine to start for my organization so definitely going to compete.’’

Someone better be ready to compete by the time the Bulls get to Miami for Wednesday’s game. Hoiberg made that very clear.

“I did let them have it at halftime, and we came out right away [in the third], cut the lead to 14, and then folded again,’’ Hoiberg said. “That can’t happen.’’