Fred Hoiberg says it’s still too early to judge Doug McDermott and Tony Snell

Spending a few years in a shirt and tie with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Fred Hoiberg has a pretty good sense of how a front office works.

That’s way the former assistant general manager turned coach was very comfortable in discussing both Doug McDermott and Tony Snell on Saturday, and the idea of draft position measuring up to talent ceiling.

His conclusion? Both are still a work in progress.

Snell was the 20th overall pick in the 2013 draft, while McDermott was the 11th overall pick back in the 2014 draft, and while both have had some growing pains, Hoiberg likes the fact that both are also key rotation players.

“I don’t know if you can say an exact time,’’ Hoiberg said, when asked if a player’s ceiling has a timeline in the eyes of an organization. “Players always add to their games as they go along. I think both of those guys have added elements to their games since they’ve gotten in this league, and I’m confident they will continue to add to their games. I think both of them have had really good moments for us this year. One or the other has finished most games for us being out there on the floor.’’

And that will likely continue for the Bulls. With Mike Dunleavy taking a few steps back in his rehab from back surgery and likely out at least another month to six weeks, Snell and Dunleavy will have to continue caring the load at that small forward spot.

Snell was once again the starter against Charlotte on Saturday, while McDermott came off the bench.

What has Hoiberg excited about both, however, is more than just what is being seen in games.

“Those guys are tireless workers,’’ Hoiberg said. “They spend a ton of time on their games. Not only during practice, but they’ll come back in the gym when nobody is in there. When you do that, have that type of work ethic, generally you will continue to add to your game.’’

McDermott definitely has. Not only on the defensive end, but he looks far less hesitant on the offensive end in his sophomore season as an NBA player.

“I just feel comfortable,’’ McDermott said. “Last year was just weird. Everything was new. First time going through an injury (knee surgery). This year, I feel a lot more confident. I don’t really get too rattled anymore. Playing through stuff. If I miss a couple shots, the next one is still going up and I’m not really thinking twice about it.’’

Bumps and bruises

Nikola Mirotic was back in the starting lineup against the Hornets, after the big man was forced to the locker room in the Wednesday win over Denver because of a concussion and facial laceration.

The second-year player went through the NBA’s concussion protocol, and was cleared with no reoccurrence of symptoms.

Kirk Hinrich (hip pointer), Aaron Brooks (hamstring) and Jimmy Butler (heel) were all good to go against Charlotte, as well, with Dunleavy the only significant injury.