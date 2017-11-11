Fred Hoiberg serves notice that roster spots are back ‘up for grabs’

SAN ANTONIO – Fred Hoiberg thought someone on his staff was messing with him.

An assistant coach, a video coordinator, somebody.

As he sat in his hotel room going over game film from the Friday night loss to Indiana, it just didn’t look right.

“I thought somebody played a trick on me and slowed it down to half speed,’’ Hoiberg said. “We were just walking the ball up the floor, and that’s not us. We weren’t getting that thing up there fast enough and the result was taking bad shot clock shots.’’

As far as the game film from Saturday night’s 133-94 loss to the Spurs. Forget someone messing with it. Just go ahead and burn it.

In what was one of their worst performances of the young season, the Bulls were outclassed from start to finish, now losing their fourth straight and dropping to 2-9.

The kind of start that put everyone on notice, especially with three days off before playing their next game in Oklahoma City.

“There’s a lot of things we need to assess over the next three days,’’ Hoiberg said. “It starts with me. I’ve got to get our guys ready to play, get us ready to get out there, and prepare them to go out there and play with the type of effort that it takes to give yourself a chance to win games.

“I told each and every one of those guys, look themselves in the mirror to find out what they can do to help this team. Right now we’re out there playing on both ends as individuals. We’ve got to find a way to get that team ball back. We had it in September, I loved how we played in the preseason, the effort we were playing with early, but the last few games we haven’t had it. We’ve got to find a way to get it back.’’

And if not?

“We’ll see who wants to compete in practice the next couple days,’’ Hoiberg said. “Everything is up for grabs.’’

What had Hoiberg most upset was the lethargic start right from the tip-off. That once again falls on a starting unit that isn’t getting much from Paul Zipser, getting inconsistent shooting from Justin Holiday [1-for-10 from the field Saturday], and up-and-down play from Jerian Grant.

That’s why the coach put spots “up for grabs.’’

“We can’t keep coming out with those types of starts,’’ Hoiberg said. “Digging the type of hole we’re digging, it doesn’t give yourself a chance, especially when we’re playing on the road.’’

He wasn’t going to find much argument from his players, either. For a group that started off the year playing with energy and playing team basketball, the last two nights have been anything but that.

“I think everybody is aware that it’s not a one person problem,’’ Robin Lopez said. “We all have to look inside ourselves. Look at the way we’re playing when we’re on the floor. Recognize what we could do better for the greater good of the team.’’

Lopez and Bobby Portis led the Bulls in scoring with 17, while rookie Lauri Markkanen played only 15 minutes, injuring his left ankle and not returning to the game.

“I stepped on [Rudy Gay’s] foot,’’ Markkanen said. “Not too bad though. We’ll do some treatment on the plane already and get some work in to get back as soon as possible.’’