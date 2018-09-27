A hot seat for Fred Hoiberg? Tell the Bulls coach something he doesn’t know

Fred Hoiberg knows what’s at stake for his coaching seat this season.

He doesn’t need to discuss it daily throughout training camp or even touch it to gage how warm it is.

Hoiberg already did that back in July, telling the Sun-Times, “It’s too hard to operate when you have that mindset of what could potentially happen. You have to live in the moment, and you have to coach in the moment. There is a tremendous amount of pressure that comes with this job for all 30 of us in this position. You just try and go out and handle it as what’s best for the future of the franchise. … I understand the pressure and the expectations to get this turned around quickly.’’

Hoiberg, who is entering the all-important fourth year on a five-year contract, has also been told what the expectations of his bosses are.

Turn the rebuild “around quickly?’’ Yes, but it starts with development of the young players first and foremost.

If the likes of Lauri Markkanen, Zach LaVine, Kris Dunn, and now rookie Wendell Carter, continue moving upward, well, “The Mayor’’ might just see re-election with a contract extension. If any one of those players digress there will be some hard discussions going on in the upstairs offices of the Advocate Center come April.

Maybe that’s why VP of basketball operations John Paxson refused to put a win-total on this roster when asked about expectations Monday.

“I think if our young guys grow through their hard work this summer, we will be a better basketball team,’’ Paxson said. “We understand that. We’re still such a young team, and I told the guys in [a team meeting] that we may be young but we’re not as inexperienced as when you look on paper.

“We got guys, and a lot of young guys, consistent minutes over a consistent period of time, so we understand that there’s always pressure. Our goal is to be the best basketball team we can be, and that’s through this group coming together. We have talent, I believe that, and how it comes together, how we play, will determine what kind of win total we end up with, but we’re not going to focus on that.’’

Especially with so much work to get done before the wins and losses even start counting.

Hoiberg has talented players, and finally has a lot of the same pieces returning really for the first time in his tenure, but youth is a tricky thing. There’s getting Jabari Parker integrated into the offense, but at the same time making sure that Markkanen, LaVine and Dunn can find some chemistry that went unanswered last season.

Then there’s the defensive hurdles, as Hoiberg is moving to a switching-style defense to try and take advantage of a roster they view as versatile.

A lot to organize and really very little time.

The feeling from the players at least is Hoiberg is the right guy for the job.

”I think he’s handled things in a great way,’’ LaVine said. “I’ve had four coaches in four years. I think Fred is the first coach I’ve had that’s back-to-back seasons. So it’s just me getting used to having him around and the way he is.

“He’s had tough situations, just like a lot of coaches, a lot of teams, you get hit with adversity. We’re able to use his offense, we’re able to trust him and we love him as a person. He’s a great person.’’

This season is about finding out if he’s a great coach, and no one knows what’s at stake more than Hoiberg.