Fred Hoiberg wants the ball movement to stay, ‘Hoiball’ to go away

DALLAS – Fred Hoiberg doesn’t like the term “Hoiball.’’

Check that, the Bulls coach flat-out deplores it.

The problem is it’s hard for him to escape, even three years now removed from where it began from his coaching days at Iowa State.

“I have no idea which year it started there,’’ Hoiberg said on Wednesday, again looking to distance himself from the term that described his space-and-pace offense.

What he doesn’t want to distance himself from? The concepts that allegedly make-up “Hoiball,’’ starting with an emphasis on ball movement.

In the preseason opener on Tuesday, the Bulls finished with 30 assists on 44 of their made field goals, and that’s not counting the “hockey assists,’’ as Hoiberg calls them, which is the good pass made leading to the assist.

Even in Wednesday’s 118-71 loss to Dallas, the ball movement was crisp and frequent in the first half, before completely falling apart in a second half in which they were outscored 69-28.

But good ball movement has always been how Hoiberg has wanted his offense to look.

Thanks to a front office that mostly ignored that his first two years on the job, it’s an offense he mostly had to scrap.

Derrick Rose, Joakim Noah, Jimmy Butler, Rajon Rondo and Dwyane Wade are all ball-dominant players, whether it’s a high usage rate or just more comfortable playing isolation. All are now gone, and while there is a serious void in talent on this roster, there’s now a chance for Hoiberg to finally grow his offense.

Basically, sink or swim time.

“I think the ball movement when you don’t have that one go-to guy is essential, and I’m really happy with the way the guys have bought into that,’’ Hoiberg said of training camp and the first two games. “They’ve gone out, they’ve played with great pace, they’ve gone out and played with great movement, and played unselfishly.’’

What really caught Hoiberg’s eye in the win over the Pelicans was the 12 corner three-pointers that players took. That tells him they’re on to something good.

“Just with the way the game is going with all the analytics, if you can get shots at the rim and get open – I think we took 12 corner threes [Tuesday], and that’s a great sign,’’ Hoiberg said. “It’s the second-highest true shooting percentage spot on the floor behind the shot at the rim. If we can get in there and manufacture those types of shots that’s what hopefully this offense is designed to do.’’

The problem against the Mavericks was Dallas’ offense was built to kind of do the same thing, and they just did it much better.

What the Bulls (1-1) continued to show, however, is that the only bad three-point shot is the one they don’t take. They shot 35 three-pointers [hitting 16] against the Pelicans, and followed that up with 29 three-point attempts in Dallas [hitting only seven].

They finished 29th in that category last season, attempting only 22.3 threes per game.

“We just have a big emphasis on getting open shots and moving the ball,’’ Justin Holiday said of the new-look offense. “Moving the ball is the reason why we’ve had so many open threes, and we obviously have guys that can shoot the three as well. [Hoiberg] hasn’t specifically said, ‘Make sure we get open threes.’ Moving the ball our shots will come.’’

Just try and stay away from calling it “Hoiball.’’