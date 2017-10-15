Fred Hoiberg wants the threes to fly this season, and so far so good

It was a statistic that has bothered Fred Hoiberg since he was handed the Bulls coach’s seat.

Back in the 2015-16 season – Hoiberg’s rookie campaign – his team finished 24th in the NBA in three-point shot attempts with 21.4 per game.

Last season it dipped to 29th in the league despite moving up to 22.3 attempts.

Not what Hoiberg wanted at all. Not his personality, not the style of play he likes, and more importantly not the way the Association has been trending.

When a team like Houston was putting up a league-beat 40.3 threes a game last year, followed by Cleveland (33.9) and Boston (33.4), for Hoiberg it felt like the haves and the have nots.

So while Hoiberg was pleased with the 3-3 record in the preseason from the standpoint that his young Bulls were competitive in all but the game in Dallas, what stood out the most is the model of this team: If the three is there take it.

The Bulls finished the preseason launching 34.3 threes per game, with rookie Lauri Markkanen and Justin Holiday leading the way, putting up almost six attempts per contest. Yes, the Bulls wants to play with pace, but a key philosophy in this rebuild is emphasizing ball movement to open up the three-point line.

Hoiberg’s hope is that if they learn to play this way as puppies they’ll do it as full-grown dogs.

“Yeah, I think so,’’ Hoiberg said, when asked about this team growing into this style of play. “The biggest thing as a coach and as a staff is you have to try and play to the strengths of your team. It’s been different both years I was here, it was different all five years I was [coaching Iowa State]. Again, you just try and put your players in position on the floor where you can utilize their strengths and play to the skills that they have, and this team is a movement team.’’

Three other observations from the preseason:

1. Holiday pay – A career role player, Holiday has emerged as maybe the most important Bull moving forward. Yes, he led the Bulls in preseason scoring with 16.7 points per game, but it’s his leadership ability that has really stood out.

The young players seem to gravitate to the 28 year old, following his lead in work ethic and on-the-floor hustle. While he may not be a permanent piece in the rebuild, he’s definitely a key to the launch.

2. The rook can play – There’s a reason former Bulls coach Tom Thibodeau was going to draft Lauri Markkanen with the seventh overall pick if they wouldn’t have made the draft-night trade for Jimmy Butler back in June.

The 7-footer is a matchup nightmare not only because of his ability to shoot long range, but play with a certain physicality inside. Is he going to win Rookie of the Year? Not likely with this class. He might, however, be in the discussion.

3. Patience with LaVine – Kris Dunn (left index finger) will miss the start of the regular season, but could be back by next week. As far as Zach LaVine (rehabbing left ACL surgery) it was obvious throughout the preseason that the Bulls will take their time, even with him being ahead of schedule.

That means the earliest they will have LaVine, Dunn and Markkanen – the Baby Alphas – on the floor together is December.