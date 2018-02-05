Free beer for Eagles fans after Lane Johnson makes good on Super Bowl promise

Philadelphia Eagles' Lane Johnson, right, celebrates after the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game against the New England Patriots Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. The Eagles won 41-33. | Matt Slocum/Associated Press

At the beginning of the season, Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson promised everyone of legal drinking age in Philadelphia free beer if the Eagles won the Super Bowl this season.

Johnson told ESPN in August that he felt like he had “a lot to prove” to Philadephia.

“I think if we have a few big years and make the playoffs, if we win a Super Bowl, I’m giving out beer to everybody,” Johnson said.

Bud Light quickly jumped on board with Johnson’s bet and said they’d back him.

.@LaneJohnson65 Let's make a bet. Win it all and the party is on us. Deal? https://t.co/syd5WHfsvo — Bud Light (@budlight) August 2, 2017

Well, it’s the Monday after the Eagles beat the Patriots 41-33, and it’s time to pay up.

Bud Light revealed its plan to distribute the free beer.

Via For The Win:

“The Eagles have emerged victorious in Super Bowl LII, and we will celebrate with Philadelphia fans in taverns along ‘Victory Lane.’ On the day of the parade, we invite all fans 21+ to join us in raising the Kingdom’s favorite light lager in celebration of the big win. Look for Bud Light reps at multiple taverns along the parade route where we will buy fans one Bud Light. Congrats, Philadelphia! And please enjoy responsibly! Philly Philly!”

Johnson isn’t the only Eagles to make good on his promise. Wide receiver Alshon Jeffery told media at the end of the Bears’ 2016 season that he would be an NFL champion.

“I guarantee you we’ll win the Super Bowl next year,” Jeffery said.

The rest is history.

