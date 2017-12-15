‘Free-for-all’ overtimes will decide playoff spots in parity-laden NHL

Patrick Kane is the rare breed of hockey player who actually enjoys watching other teams play on television. And even when he’s doing something else, he keeps an eye on the league scoreboard, just in case a 3-on-3 overtime is about to begin.

“I love it, I think it’s awesome,” Kane said. “I sit at home some nights, and if I’m not watching hockey, I’ll check the scores and see what games are going into overtime so I can watch overtime. It’s entertaining for the fans, and it’s fun for the players.”

There’s no denying the entertainment value of 3-on-3 overtime, now in its third season. It’s usually full of breathtaking sequences, end-to-end action, and endless odd-man rushes.

“As a coach, you don’t mind watching other games,” Joel Quenneville quipped. “And you don’t mind watching your own games when you have the puck.”

But while 3-on-3 is vastly preferable to the shootout, it still isn’t really hockey. It’s a total crapshoot, where every fluky bounce and every minor mistake leads to a 2-on-1 the other way. And the exhausting nature of 3-on-3 play, particularly following 60 minutes of regulation, makes it a breeding ground for such mistakes, as gassed players gut out end-to-end shifts.

The Hawks’ 3-2 victory over the Panthers on Tuesday was a perfect example of the craziness of 3-on-3. Moments before Kane’s winner, Corey Crawford made two point-blank saves before Aaron Eklbad hit the crossbar. That immediately led to a 3-on-2 for the Hawks. After a faceoff, the Panthers had another 2-on-1 before Artem Anisimov pressured Mike Matheson into a neutral-zone turnover and sprung Kane on a breakaway.

In barely two minutes, each team had a handful of chances to win it.

“It’s pretty much a free-for-all out there,” Kane said. “You can’t predict what’s going to happen.”

You can predict this much, however: Those bonus points are going to decide playoff spots. Entering Friday, two points separated the sixth- through 11th-place teams in the Western Conference, with two more teams just three more points back. The forced parity that the so-called “loser point” creates has the standings incredibly tight, and they’re likely to stay that way for the rest of the season.

So every bounce, every turnover, every odd-man rush in 3-on-3 overtime is absolutely critical. The Hawks are now 4-5 in extra time this season — those five lost points could be the difference in the end.

“You’re definitely trying to get the extra point,” rookie Alex DeBrincat said. “It’s so bunched up and every point matters so much. That just brings that much more desperation to it.”

There are two ways the NHL could downplay the significance of overtime and make real hockey more important. The current tiebreaker for playoff spots is non-shootout wins; a simple switch to regulation wins would incentivize winning in 60 minutes. The other is to use the international points system, in which a regulation win is worth three points, an overtime win is worth two, and a loss in overtime or a shootout is worth one. That, too, would add urgency to the third period.

But the NHL loves the forced parity, because teams can hang around the playoff picture longer. So it’s not going anywhere.

Coaches have done their best to control the chaotic nature of 3-on-3. Teams are more patient now, often circling back into the neutral zone to get a better entry and a better look, knowing that it might be the last time they get a chance to touch the puck. But it still just takes one bit of patchy ice, one minor stumble, one shot off the pipe to send the opponents in the other direction for the game-winner. And that standings point counts just as much as the one that took 60 minutes of actual hockey to decide.

That’s a heck of a way to decide who gets into the playoffs — and who doesn’t.

“I don’t know if you think about that at that moment,” Kane said. “But if we [do] think about it that way, maybe play a little bit better during regulation and make sure you’re getting your points that way.”

