Freeda Foreman, daughter of boxing great George Foreman, dies at 42

Freeda Foreman, the daughter of legendary boxer and former heavyweight champion George Foreman, has died at 42.

George Foreman confirmed the news on Twitter with a touching message Sunday night asking for “one more day” with his daughter.

“Daddy I want to box, ‘Get an Education first’ I said,” Foreman tweeted. “Well she brought the bacon home (degree) 2 kids 3 grands (husband). First Sunday in 42 years without my Freeda.”

Foreman was found unresponsive at her home in Houston, according to ABC affiliate KTRK. Homicide investigators said no foul play is suspected.

Following her father into the boxing ring, Foreman became a professional fighter in 2000 and won her first five bouts before losing in November 2001. She left the sport after her first defeat to focus on raising a family. As her father noted in his tribute to her, Freeda raised two children and was also grandmother to three children.

George Foreman, 70, became famous as an Olympic gold medal winner and two-time world heavyweight champion. He had 10 children, including Freeda, who was born in Texas.