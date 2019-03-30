From stud to dud: Yu Darvish command unravels quickly in season debut for Cubs

ARLINGTON, Texas – The smile was gone, and the one-liners took a hiatus for at least one night as Cubs starter Yu Darvish struggled almost from the beginning of his season debut against the Rangers at Globe Life Park.

Almost from the beginning.

Darvish struck out the first two batters he faced before Elvis Andrus stepped in.

And then Andrus’ much-hyped “Baby Shark” walkup music blared.

Darvish in the dugout after being removed from the game in the third inning Saturday night.

“Baby shark, doo doo doo doo doo doo …”

At which point Darvish’s command seemed to recoil in response.

He walked the next three before somehow escaping by getting Asdrubal Cabrera on a check swing strike three – then went on to walk four more in his shortest outing as a Cub.

After an eight-start 2018 that marked the worst season of his career, Darvish recorded just eight outs – one on a base-running gaffe – and allowed seven walks and two hits.

Only five balls were put into play against him, none until the 11th batter he faced – and only four that stayed in play, thanks to Cabrera’s two-run homer in the third.

Darvish was lifted one batter later, his pitch count at 75 (38 strikes).

In large part because of four strikeouts and early scoring by the Cubs, Darvish was able to hand a lead to Steve Cishek, who finished the third before fifth-starter Jose Quintana took over in the fourth.

“He had a good spring, and I’m not going to be overly overwhelmed or underwhelmed,” manager Joe Maddon said before the game of Darvish’s season debut. “This time of the year it’s about continually stretching the guy out, getting him deeper into the game.

“Throwing strikes and feeling comfortable out there, that’s the biggest thing I’m looking for.”

It’s only one start. And Darvish was dealing with the emotions of returning to his longtime home park to face his exes from Texas for the first time.

And he was pitching at regular-season game speed for the first time since developing a blister on the ring finger of his pitching hand – though that was, by all accounts, fully healed entering Saturday’s start.

But it was a stark departure from a spring spent laughing and joking – and dominating on the mound. A spring of confidence and swagger in his second, more comfortable spring with the club since signing that six-year, $126 million contract.

Nobody’s writing him off after one start in 2019. But how he responds in start No. 2, likely Thursday in Atlanta, could be telling.

“He’s been one of the best in the game for a long time,” teammate Anthony Rizzo said. “He just needs to go out and be him; that’s all we want. And we’ve got his back no matter what.”

The Cubs prepared for a short start Saturday, with left-hander Quintana waiting in the wings for an extended appearance just in case.

Quintana hadn’t made a spring start in more than a week, and the Cubs now can use the two off days the first six days of the season to move Quintana, their fifth starter, back into next weekend’s Milwaukee series for his starting debut.

Quintana has pitched especially well in his career in Milwaukee.

The Cubs gave Darvish a quick 3-0 lead in the first when Kris Bryant doubled with one out, followed by a Rizzo walk and then consecutive RBI singles by Javy Baez, Kyle Schwarber and Willson Contreras.

Contreras added doubles in the third and fifth – the first for another RBI, the latter following Schwarber’s first homer of the season.