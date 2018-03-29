From the ECHL to the NHL, it’s been quite a season for Blackhawks’ Collin Delia

Collin Delia started the season in the ECHL. Poorly.

In 10 games with the Indy Fuel, Delia lost nine times. He had a .887 save percentage and a 4.12 goals-against average. He gave up four goals three times, five goals twice, and six goals in his last start with the Fuel on Nov. 25. During that time, he got one start with the AHL’s Rockford IceHogs, and that went poorly, too — four goals allowed on just 16 shots.

Yet on Friday night, Delia will make his NHL debut, starting in Colorado for the Blackhawks.

“I know it’s a process,” Delia said. “I know things don’t come easy, especially at this level of the pro game. It’s a lot different than college, especially for a goalie. I think it’s good, though, to have some trials and tribulations. [Then] you can enjoy these moments that much more after being there. So it’s pretty special.”

Collin Delia started the season in the ECHL, but will make his NHL regular-season debut Friday in Colorado. (Getty Images)

Delia began the season as the Hawks’ fifth-string goalie, and he’ll be the fifth goalie to start for them this season. Corey Crawford has been out with a head injury since Christmas, Anton Forsberg is the new No. 1, and Jeff Glass and J-F Berube both had promising starts and disappointing finishes in their runs as the backup. Now, after an impressive run in Rockford, it’s Delia’s turn.

The 23-year-old out of Merrimack College helped the IceHogs get back into the playoff picture, allowing two or fewer goals in five of his last seven starts. In 24 AHL appearances overall, he had a .904 save percentage and 2.68 GAA, going 14-6-4. Delia credited IceHogs goalie coach Peter Aubry with calming his game down, and emphasizing his strengths in net. Glass and Berube also were positive influences on him.

“[Aubry] has just brought a lot of composure to my game,” Delia said. “I think I have pretty good feet, and he’s allowed me to utilize that in situations a little more calmly.”

Delia grew up in Rancho Cucamonga, outside of Anaheim. Like so many other American boys, he tried his hand at baseball first.

“My dad and my mom put me in T-ball initially,” he said. “I hit the ball off the tee and ran down the third-base line and they said, ‘You know what, maybe we should try another sport.’”

That turned out to be roller hockey, and at age 4, Delia quickly took to it. He modeled his game after Ducks and Kings goalies over the years, from Guy Hebert and J-S Giguere to Jonas Hiller and Jonathan Quick. Now he’s followed them into the NHL — an unlikely conclusion to a remarkable season.

“It’s definitely been a lot,” Delia said. “Started in the ECHL, was in the AHL for a little. Now to the be here, it’s very special.”

Leading the way

Brent Seabrook played his 1,000th game on Thursday. Beloved in the room, Seabrook has been a vocal leader since Day 1. He said it comes naturally to him.”

“I’ve just tried to be myself and do the things that I do,” he said. “I’ve never tried to be a leader. I’ve never forced trying to be a leader. I’ve always just tried to be myself. You know, I’m a loud guy. I try to be funny. You can ask some of the guys if I’m funny or not, I don’t know. Maybe annoying more than anything. And just loud. There are lots of parts to being a leader. Whether it’s talking to guys or getting them up before a game, or leading by example on the ice, there’s lots of ways you can lead. I just try to be myself.”

Roster report

Joel Quenneville said Jonathan Toews (upper body) and John Hayden (upper body) were both “getting better,” and could be back on the ice Friday morning in Chicago. That would mean they could return for the last three games of the season. Anthony Duclair (leg) is “improving,” but isn’t guaranteed to return to action this season.

Blake Hillman, signed out of the University of Denver this week, is expected to make his NHL debut Friday against the Avalanche.