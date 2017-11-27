Frustration growing for 3-8 Bears, but players call it natural

As if being 3-8 weren’t maddening enough, it took about eight hours for the Bears to get from the Eagles’ stadium Sunday night back home to their beds. The culprit: a computer issue that grounded their plane for almost three hours at the Philadelphia airport.

Defensive end Mitch Unrein watched film of the Bears’ 31-3 blowout loss on the plane.

“Yeah, it is tough — but that’s what we signed up for,” he said. “There’s going to be good and bad times. But hopefully the good times outweigh the bad times.”

They haven’t lately. Monday at Halas Hall, players were heard arguing near the media center around team meeting time.

The Eagles' Jay Ajayi runs past Akiem Hicks on Sunday. (Getty Images)

Annoyance with losing is natural, running back Benny Cunningham said.

“I most definitely feel like you can feel the frustration within the team, but I feel like that’s natural as a competitor,” he said Monday, while saying he had no knowledge of the loud argument. “When you’re in a business that is basically, wins and losses is what it boils down to at the end of the year, and you don’t get the wins you want or you lose tight games, whatever it is, just naturally being a competitor, it’s going to hurt.

“And then eventually you’re going to get frustrated if you care about it. You’re going to get sad and you’re going to be emotional, because you put so much into this game.”

Sometimes, he said, arguments are about taking responsibility for how one plays.

“The performance we’re having (Sunday), no one should feel like they’re not a part of that,” he said. “I don’t care what you have to do. If you’re part of the organization, you should feel like you took a tough game Sunday.”