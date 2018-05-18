Fulmer shelled, Delmonico hurt in Sox loss

Carson Fulmer speaks with Welington Castillo in the first inning Friday against the Rangers.

Carson Fulmer could not find the strike zone.

Nicky Delmonico broke a bone in his right hand after being hit by a pitch.

Oh, and it rained.

It was another brutal night for the White Sox in a season already filled with them. They lost 12-5 to the Rangers, which marked their 10th defeat in the past 12 games.

Fulmer’s near-term future is in doubt after his latest low point against the Rangers. His ERA ballooned from 6.23 to 8.07 as he allowed eight runs in two-plus innings. He gave up three hits, walked five, hit two batters and threw two wild pitches.

The 24-year-old buried his head in a towel as he grabbed a seat in the dugout.

“He is a cerebral person, so he does want to understand what it is that’s going on or not going on, things he can improve upon,” said Rick Renteria, who put his arm around Fulmer and offered a few words of support. “But I don’t doubt his confidence.”

As for his command, at least for the moment, Fulmer is a mess. If the Sox remove him from the rotation, they could send him to Class AAA Charlotte to smooth out his mechanics, or they could dispatch him to the bullpen.

Regardless, Delmonico’s injury ensures at least one roster move.

The Sox’s everyday left fielder immediately grabbed his right hand and dropped to a knee after he was hit in the second inning. Soon after, X-rays revealed a fracture of his third metacarpal. He is expected to miss 4-6 weeks.

In 37 games, the 25-year-old Delmonico is hitting .224 with one home run and seven RBIs. He joins several teammates on the disabled list including Avisail Garcia, Carlos Rodon and Miguel Gonzalez.

The short-term outlook is less than sunny for the Sox. But to label the season a waste or Fulmer a bust is likely premature.

Vanderbilt coach Tim Corbin watched Fulmer shine during a three-year career that included one College World Series title and another runner-up finish. The dominance led the Sox to select Fulmer with the eighth overall pick in 2015.

Corbin pointed to another pitcher, Jake Arrieta, who endured several up-and-down seasons before becoming a Cy Young winner. Corbin coached Arrieta with Team USA in 2006, and he said Fulmer had a similar blend of toughness and talent.

“When I spoke to a couple general managers before that draft, I said, ‘He’s like the Joe Frazier of college baseball,’” Corbin said. “I said, ‘This guy comes for your chin and he just keeps coming.’ I’ve never seen someone so ferocious and so determined.

“Now, I understand that college baseball is a sprint in comparison with professional baseball. But those fibers and components are real, and they exist in the human being, and they will serve him as he proceeds through these next couple of years.

“He’s still a young kid. He got brought up out of college and within a year he was pitching in the big leagues. Whether that was good, bad or indifferent doesn’t matter, that’s what happened. But going forward, Major League Baseball and the Chicago White Sox will get something out of that kid. He is a winning piece of anyone’s roster, and I’d put my name on it. I’d bet on him any day.”

Corbin and Fulmer have stayed in touch. Last season, the two had a 45-minute conversation about life and baseball.

“I love everything about that kid,” Corbin said. “This kid is self-made. He’s self-driven. A lot of things he did in his life were attained by his own perseverance and his mentality.

“It takes a while to get going in that game. But as I said, I’d bet on him. I’d bet on the personality and I’d bet on the mind because it’s too strong.”