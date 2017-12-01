Fundamental fixes: What Mitch Trubisky can learn from Jimmy Garoppolo

When NFL teams became excited about Jimmy Garoppolo in 2014, it wasn’t his eye-popping numbers or all the wins he had over four years as Eastern Illinois’ starting quarterback.

Sure, his success undoubtedly improved evaluations of him. But how Garoppolo threw the ball truly enthralled NFL evaluators. It wasn’t his arm strength, but his mechanics, his near-perfect fundamentals. It was all impressive, and all of it could translate to the NFL.

“Quick processor. Quick-witted,” Bears offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains said. “[He] had a compact release. [He] could get it out quick [and] was accurate.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) was in for four plays after C.J. Beathard was injured against the Seahawks on Sunday — and threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Lance Murphy on the final play of a 24-13 loss at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. Garoppolo will start Sunday against the Bears at Soldier Field. (Don Feria/AP)

Loggains evaluated Garoppolo as the Browns’ quarterbacks coach in 2014. First-year 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan was the Browns’ offensive coordinator at the time, too.

“Jimmy was a guy we had a lot of respect for, graded very high,” Loggains said. “It didn’t surprise me that Kyle traded for him to get him in the organization because I know how he felt about him as well. He has a chance to be a really good player.”

Garoppolo, a Rolling Meadows High graduate, should be the better quarterback this Sunday against the Bears and rookie Mitch Trubisky.

Garoppolo is making his first start for Shanahan, and only the third of his career, whereas Trubisky has made seven in a row. But Garoppolo’s 3 ½ years spent with the Patriots and his several years spent fine-tuning his fundamentals under private quarterbacks coach Jeff Christensen should ease his 49ers transition, regardless of how new Shanahan’s offense is for him.

“The game’s gotten excessively fast; defensive ends off the edge have proven that,” said Christensen, who works with Garoppolo, the Redskins’ Kirk Cousins, Dolphins’ Ryan Tannehill, among others. “The only person who can really keep those defensive windows open and have some space to throw the ball is the quarterback based on his technique.”

Christensen, who runs Throw it Deep Academy in the western suburbs, has worked with Garoppolo since high school. His focus is on the lower body.

“Where people lose it is that 90 percent of a guy being able to throw the ball on time and get the ball out on time quickly is what he’s doing with his feet, knees and hips,” Christensen said. “Your torso and everything above your waist reacts to what you’re doing below the waste.

“It’s ironic because it’s old-school training at the maximum level. But now the game’s gotten quick. A guy that’s got elongations in his throwing motion throws a lot of picks or has a lot of near-misses. And guys that make tight throws in tight windows have great feet and great technique. Jim’s feet are basically perfect. As a result, he can get the ball there quickly and accurately.”

Trubisky’s feet aren’t perfect. Just ask him. He said his “bad footwork” was a problem in the Bears’ 31-3 loss to the Eagles.

“Usually that leads to bad accuracy and then timing,” Trubisky said. “Because of bad footwork and bad timing, it caused a couple throws to be off.”

Trubisky’s mechanics weren’t the only issue that hurt the Bears’ offense, though. He wasn’t protected well enough, and Loggains pointed out that receivers ran their routes too short at times. All of it affects the quarterback.

Loggains, though, stopped short of fully defending Trubisky. He said the rookie got “hoppy” at times against the Eagles. Trubisky’s tendency to bounce was an issue he had at North Carolina.

“There were some throws that were errant because of that,” Loggains said. “[It’s] something we’re going to keep working and grinding on that way.”

To his credit, Trubisky is willing to make any needed changes. He readily admits his problems. He’s been that way since he arrived for rookie minicamp in May and the Bears began changing his footwork.

Sharing an agent with Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, Trubisky also knows how better mechanics can lead to success. To fix issues that surfaced in his rookie season, Wentz worked with quarterbacks coach Adam Dedeaux of 3DQB in the offseason. Wentz now goes through an elaborate pre-game routine every week.

Trubisky promised to spend extra time on his fundamentals before playing the 49ers. He has the right attitude, but that’s the just the start. The work starts in the offseason and then continues incessantly.

It would help Trubisky to closely watch Garoppolo on Sunday, too.

“You’ve just got to fix [your footwork],” Trubisky said, “and I will.”

TWITTER MAILBAG

@Markitan8dude: Is general manager Ryan Pace showing a pattern of falling in love with physical gifts but a limited track record (Kevin White, Leonard Floyd, Mitch Trubisky)? Do you think he thinks he’s outsmarting everyone else?

A: Pace thinks he’s drafting the best player on his board. But I understand your concerns. First, the physical gifts are part of the evaluation. So, yes, Pace has shown a tendency to go after special athletes in the first round, whereas his selections of defensive lineman Eddie Goldman and center Cody Whitehair in the second round appear to be safer decisions based on their college careers. But teams also have to project what players will become in the NFL. You don’t simply select players based on their college track records. Look at all the Heisman Trophy-winning quarterbacks – Matt Leinart, Tim Tebow, Troy Smith and so on — that haven’t panned out in the NFL.

@JakeP1333: Who should the Bears go for at wide receiver this offseason?

A: The question is: who shouldn’t the Bears go after at wide receiver. Alshon Jeffery’s return is probably off the table. At this point, it’s unclear who will be available. Packers receiver Davante Adams might even be an option. The Dolphins’ Jarvis Landry could have plenty of suitors, too. The Bears have tried to add a vertical, speed threat during the past two offseasons. Markus Wheaton was signed to provide that this season, but he’s been a disappointing addition, so finding a speed threat is likely back on the table for the Bears. First and foremost, the Bears need to re-sign Cam Meredith, who is returning from a torn anterior cruciate ligament in left knee, to a new contract. Dontrelle Inman also should get another look.

EXTRA POINTS

Doubting Thomas

Starting with the Bears trade up for quarterback Mitch Trubisky, the 49ers made six moves during the NFL draft to produce a 10-player class that was widely praised.

Everyone seemingly loved what general manager John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan did in their first year together.

It started with their selection of Stanford defensive end Solomon Thomas with the Bears’ original No. 3 selection. Thomas was the best player on 49ers’ board after outside linebacker Myles Garrett. He was their pick at No. 2 if the Bears didn’t move up, too.

Bears coach John Fox and defensive coordinator Vic Fangio were extremely fond of Thomas. If Trubisky wasn’t an option, Thomas and safety Jamal Adams were the best players on the Bears’ board after Garrett.

“Good athlete, good quickness, played hard, had some versatility,” Fangio said of Thomas. “And you know, I thought he would be a good player.”

Thomas, though, hasn’t exactly changed the 49ers as a rookie this season. The 49ers are 28th in total defense and 30th against the run. Thomas has two sacks and eight tackles for loss in nine starts this season.

Thomas’ best game came in Week 6 against the Redskins when he had nine tackles and a sack. He also missed back-to-back games against the Cardinals and Giants (the 49ers’ only win this season) because of a sprained knee.

In general, Thomas hasn’t been the immediate contributor many thought he would be coming out of college. Thomas should improve over time, but so should Trubisky.

Draft daze

While we’re on the draft, it’s worth noting what’s happening with Giants cornerback Eli Apple, the 10th overall pick in 2016.

The Bears leapfrogged the Giants to select outside linebacker Leonard Floyd at No. 9 by swapping picks with Buccaneers.

The Giants coveted Floyd and offensive tackle Jack Conklin, who the Texans selected eighth overall. Because of the Bears’ move, the Giants scrambled and took Apple, who has become a controversial player in New York.

In Week 5 against the Chargers, Apple was reportedly benched for three series following his his conduct in practice and an exchange that he had with an assistant coach.

After losing to the 49ers in Week 10, the New York Post reported that Apple was heavily critiqued during the team’s film review and that he nearly walked out on the team because of it.

Apple — who was recently excused from practices to be with his mother who was undergoing brain surgery — has been inactive the past two weeks. He’s expected to play Sunday against the Raiders.

Floyd (torn ligaments in his right knee) might be on injured reserve, but he’s still an example of why waiting for players to fall to you in the draft is foolish. It’s best to be bold and get the player you covet.